Health
Magnesium lotion is popular for sleep. Will it work? : NPR
The latest health trend that will hit social media: Magnesium lotion.
Magnesium is an essential mineral used by the body for many functions. It has long been thought to help sleep when taken as an oral supplement, Almost scientific evidence To support that claim.
Influencers are currently promoting magnesium in lotions as elixirs to improve sleep and address a wide range of issues including cortisol and insulin imbalances, myalgia, fibromyalgia and arthritis.
“Did you know that rubbing magnesium cream on a child's feet helps you sleep?” I ask one woman at Tiktok, who attends Cottagecalderon, and promises that it will help improve the pain and mood that will grow.
“There are no midnight leg cramps,” the man on the account tells tap.the.orange.cart. “It works for me and my wife.”
“Y'all,” says another Tiktocker. For those over 40, “This magnesium lotion and spray are the magic of the bottle.”
Claim
Enthusiasts argue that magnesium lotion (especially applied to the feet) can improve sleep. Many also argue that it can be applied to the whole body to improve a variety of other health ailments.
People are literally buying ideas. One Market Research Group We estimated the market for local magnesium in 2024 was over $400 million.
evidence
There is little evidence that magnesium can be absorbed into the skin.
“The problem with this is that the skin is a barrier, not a sponge.” Nicholas Theodosakisdermatologist and researcher at Harvard University.
Most medications are best verbally, allowing them to be absorbed quickly into the bloodstream. Several types of substances are suitable for absorption through the skin, he says. Transdermal patches are often used for medications that need to be absorbed slowly over time.
There is no evidence that magnesium is in this category.
Theodosakis theorizes that the benefits realized from magnesium lotions are more likely from the moisturizing ingredients of the massage or lotion used to apply it.
“Apply a cream or lotion or ointment that contains some active ingredients. “But that's because the cream itself promotes skin health. Anything like a cream base or an ointment base is automatically good for the skin.”
Nuance
Despite the lack of evidence, at least one doctor has said whether magnesium lotion is working for you. “I think the risk of applying magnesium to your skin is probably very small,” says the doctor. John WinkelmanHarvard University sleep expert.
He says he had at least one patient report using “magnesium butter” for sleep. (“I thought I'd put it on toast, but in reality I'd rub it on my legs,” says Winkelman.) “She said magnesium butter was helping.”
Winkelmann says placebos can be potent, especially when it comes to sleep issues. And he is not a man who is undisputed no matter what a safe remedy for his patients.
That said, Winkelmann is not going to recommend it anytime soon. Supplements and related products are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, making consumers vulnerable to purchasing lotions without knowing exactly what is in them.
There are medically proven treatments for some of the sleep conditions that magnesium lotions seem to treat, Winkelmann says. For example, restless leg syndrome – what influencers who have been alleviated with the application of magnesium lotion say is actually testing medical therapy.
“I really don't feel that it's fair to recommend something that I don't think is proven to be really effective,” Winkelmann says. “I have a great belief in scientific evidence.”
Conclusion
There is no evidence that magnesium lotion promotes sleep or tackles medical issues, but experts, including dermatologist Theodosakis, say that magnesium lotion is “in the pocket book,” but magnesium lotion can hurt.
He points out that as a dermatologist, he sees many health outbreaks. “I think it's just the nature of the skin,” he points out. “It's very related to emotional well-being, psychology and culture. And you have quite a bit of it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/15/nx-s1-5529375/magnesium-lotion-massage-sleep
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom meets demonstrations and arrests
- Naturalized Iranian has identified as a key player in the main drug trafficking network in Türkiye
- 'UK will be AI superpower,' says Nvidia boss Jensen Huang. #Nvidia #AI #BBCNews
- Qatar News Agency
- The High Court of Patna orders the Congress to delete the video generated by the AI of PM Modi, its deceased mother
- August 2025 British inflation data
- Jensen Huang “ disappointed '' by said China Nvidia Chip Ban
- Gophers Land Commitment from Intrencing Tampa, Florida Defenseman
- The fired CDC director explains the pressure on the vaccine from Kennedy
- What to know of Tiktok, his algorithm and the American chinese agreement to make it work
- Denver Ladies Tennis opens the autumn season on AFAS Bedford Cup
- Hollywood icon killed Robert Redford in 89