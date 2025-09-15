Magnesium lotion is popular for sleep. Will it work? : NPR

Microgen Images/Getty Images/Scientific Photo Library RF

The latest health trend that will hit social media: Magnesium lotion.

Magnesium is an essential mineral used by the body for many functions. It has long been thought to help sleep when taken as an oral supplement, Almost scientific evidence To support that claim.

Influencers are currently promoting magnesium in lotions as elixirs to improve sleep and address a wide range of issues including cortisol and insulin imbalances, myalgia, fibromyalgia and arthritis.

“Did you know that rubbing magnesium cream on a child's feet helps you sleep?” I ask one woman at Tiktok, who attends Cottagecalderon, and promises that it will help improve the pain and mood that will grow.

“There are no midnight leg cramps,” the man on the account tells tap.the.orange.cart. “It works for me and my wife.”

“Y'all,” says another Tiktocker. For those over 40, “This magnesium lotion and spray are the magic of the bottle.”

Claim

Enthusiasts argue that magnesium lotion (especially applied to the feet) can improve sleep. Many also argue that it can be applied to the whole body to improve a variety of other health ailments.

People are literally buying ideas. One Market Research Group We estimated the market for local magnesium in 2024 was over $400 million.

evidence

There is little evidence that magnesium can be absorbed into the skin.

“The problem with this is that the skin is a barrier, not a sponge.” Nicholas Theodosakisdermatologist and researcher at Harvard University.

Most medications are best verbally, allowing them to be absorbed quickly into the bloodstream. Several types of substances are suitable for absorption through the skin, he says. Transdermal patches are often used for medications that need to be absorbed slowly over time.

There is no evidence that magnesium is in this category.

Theodosakis theorizes that the benefits realized from magnesium lotions are more likely from the moisturizing ingredients of the massage or lotion used to apply it.

“Apply a cream or lotion or ointment that contains some active ingredients. “But that's because the cream itself promotes skin health. Anything like a cream base or an ointment base is automatically good for the skin.”

Nuance

Despite the lack of evidence, at least one doctor has said whether magnesium lotion is working for you. “I think the risk of applying magnesium to your skin is probably very small,” says the doctor. John WinkelmanHarvard University sleep expert.

He says he had at least one patient report using “magnesium butter” for sleep. (“I thought I'd put it on toast, but in reality I'd rub it on my legs,” says Winkelman.) “She said magnesium butter was helping.”

Winkelmann says placebos can be potent, especially when it comes to sleep issues. And he is not a man who is undisputed no matter what a safe remedy for his patients.

That said, Winkelmann is not going to recommend it anytime soon. Supplements and related products are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, making consumers vulnerable to purchasing lotions without knowing exactly what is in them.

There are medically proven treatments for some of the sleep conditions that magnesium lotions seem to treat, Winkelmann says. For example, restless leg syndrome – what influencers who have been alleviated with the application of magnesium lotion say is actually testing medical therapy.

“I really don't feel that it's fair to recommend something that I don't think is proven to be really effective,” Winkelmann says. “I have a great belief in scientific evidence.”

Conclusion

There is no evidence that magnesium lotion promotes sleep or tackles medical issues, but experts, including dermatologist Theodosakis, say that magnesium lotion is “in the pocket book,” but magnesium lotion can hurt.

He points out that as a dermatologist, he sees many health outbreaks. “I think it's just the nature of the skin,” he points out. “It's very related to emotional well-being, psychology and culture. And you have quite a bit of it.”