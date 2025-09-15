Why do more elderly people die after collapse?

Walking the dog for a while became dangerous.

Earl Vickers was used to bringing Molly, a mix of his shepherd boxer Somer Els Els, to walk around the beaches and neighborhoods in Seaside, California. But a few years ago, he began experiencing problems while still standing upright.

“If another dog comes towards us, every time I get to the ground,” recalls Vickers, 69, a retired electrician. “I looked like I was falling every other month. It was kind of crazy.”

Most of these falls did not cause any serious damage, but at one point he fell behind and slammed his head against the wall behind him. “I don't think I had a concussion, but it's not something I want to do every day,” Vickers said. At another time, he broke two bones in his left hand, trying to break the fall.

So in 2022 he told an oncologist who was treating prostate cancer that he wanted to stop the cancer drugs he was taking for four years: Enzalutamide (sold as Xtandi).

In the medicine Listed Side Effects This is the higher rate of falls and fractures among patients who took it compared to patients who received the placebo. His doctors agreed that he could stop the drugs, “I haven't had a single fall since,” Vickers said.

For decades, public health experts have warned about the risk of falls in older people. In 2023, more than 41,000 Americans died at the waterfall, including recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Opinion article This was pointed out last month at the Jama Health Forum.

But what was more surprising than those numbers was another statistic. Fall-related mortality rates among older adults are sharply climbing.

Author Thomas Farley is an epidemiologist who reports that fall injuries among Americans over the age of 65 have more than tripled in the past 30 years. Of the over 85 people, the highest risk cohort, the rate of death from falls jumped from 92 per 100,000 in 1990 to 339 per 100,000 in 2023.

The perpetrator, in his view, is Americans' dependence on prescription drugs.

“Elderly people are taking more and more medications and have drugs that are inappropriate for older people,” Farley said in an interview. “This didn't happen In Japan Or in Europe. ”

However, in that same 30-year period, research and activity surged to reduce the Old Man Falls and its potentially devastating outcomes, from hip fractures and cerebral hemorrhages to limited mobility, persistent pain, and institutionalization.

The American Elderly Association has been updated Fall prevention guidelines 2011. CDC has announced a programme called Stable 2012. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommended exercise or physical therapy for seniors at risk of falling again in 2012, 2018, and last year.

“There was research, intervention and investment, but it wasn't particularly successful,” said Donovan Maust, a geriatric psychiatrist and researcher at the University of Michigan. “It's a bad problem that appears to be getting worse.”

But are prescription drugs driving that increase? Geriatricians and others who study research question their conclusions.

Farley, a former New York City Health Commissioner who taught at Tulane University, acknowledged that many factors contribute to falls, including physical disability and poor vision associated with progressive age. Alcohol abuse; and the risk of stumbling at people's homes.

But “There's no reason to think that any of them has been triple worse in the last 30 years,” he said. Decline in other high-income countries.

The difference is the increase in the use of drugs among Americans, including benzodiazepines, opioids, antidepressants, and gabapentin, which act on the central nervous system.

“Drugs that increase your falls mortality will make you sleepy and dizzy,” he said.

There are enough drugs that are problematic to get an acronym: Frids or “Fall Riskincreasing Drugs” is a category that includes a variety of cardiac drugs and early antihistamines like benadril.

Such drugs play a major role, agreed Thomas Gill, a geriatric and epidemiologist at Yale University and a longtime Falls researcher. But he said there is a “another explanation” for the rise in mortality.

He cited changes in reporting causes of death, for example. “A few years ago, Falls was considered a natural consequence of aging and it wasn't a big deal,” he said.

Death certificates often result from diseases like heart failure in the 1980s and 1990s when deaths in elderly people are caused by diseases like heart failure instead of falls.

Today's cohort of 85 people can be more frail and sick than the oldest 30 years ago, as modern medicine can keep people alive longer.

Their accumulation disorders are greater than the medications they take, and they may be more likely to die after a fall.

Another skeptic, Neil Alexander, a geriatrician at the University of Michigan and the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, and a Falls expert, claimed that most doctors understood the dangers of Frid and began prescribing them frequently.

“The message was conveyed,” he said. “Many primary care physicians have heard the gospel,” he said, considering the alarms sounded about opioids, benzodiazepines and related drugs, especially opioids and benzos. “They know they don't give barium to older people.”

Furthermore, some fall-related drug prescriptions have already declined or hit despite increased fall-related mortality. Medicare data shows Use of lower formulated opioids For example, it starts 10 years ago. Benzodiazepine prescriptions in older patients are slower, Maust said.

on the other hand, Use of antidepressants And Gabapentin It's increasing.

Whether medication use outweighs all other factors “we don't dispute the excessive use and inappropriate use of these agents,” Gill said, contributing to a troublesome increase in autumn mortality rates among older adults.

Therefore, a continuous campaign of “Deprescribing” – stop the drugs where potential harm outweigh their benefits or reduce the dosage.

“We know that many of these drugs can increase the decline in elderly patients by 50 to 75%,” said Michael Steinman, gerontologist and co-director at the University of California, San Francisco. The US steals research networkIt was founded in 2019.

“It's easy to get started with medication, but it often takes a lot of time and effort to stop taking patients,” he said. Harleyde doctors can pay much more attention to drug regimen than health issues that appear to be more pressing, and patients may be reluctant to abandon pills that they believe will be useful for pain, insomnia, reflux, and other common age-related complaints.

Beer Standards are a directory of drugs that are recently considered unfamiliar to the elderly. Published Recommendations For alternatives and non-pharmacological treatments for frequent problems. Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia. Psychological interventions for exercise, physical therapy, and pain.

“When people have this life-changing event, it's a real tragedy,” Steinman, co-chair of the Bears Panel on Alternatives, said of Falls. He urged older patients to raise Frids' own issues without the doctor.

“Ask, 'Does any of my medications increase the risk of falls? Are there alternative treatments?” he suggested. “Being an informed patient or caregiver can put this on the agenda, otherwise it may not show up.”

