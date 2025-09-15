Do ultra-processed foods help or interfere with weight loss?





You may have read a story about it Ultra Processed Foods (UPFS) Recent news, particularly in relation to weight loss. This was caused by a recent trial published in the journal Natural Medicine. A British study compared the effects of diets made up of meals consisting of primarily minimally processed foods (MPF) like homemade lasagna and UPFs like lasagna bought in shops on weight loss. Both diets contained the same calories, fat, sugar and fiber. The only difference was how the food was made – whether it was super processed or not. Most people who eat UPFS found that most people who eat MPFS lost weight in half. Why did the researchers see the question? What are ultra-processed foods? UPF is defined as containing ingredients that are not normally found in home kitchens, such as emulsifiers, preservatives, and artificial flavors. Think about the difference between apple and apple flavored cereals.

An example is: Packaged bread, ready meals, breakfast cereals, bars, snacks

Carbonated drinks

Processed meat like sausages and ham

Flavored yogurt and ice cream. What did the researchers investigate? Called trial updatewas led by researchers at University College London. It was intended to compare how much weight changes people experienced with UPF or MPF diets when their diet was nutritionally identical. This study involved 43 adults with BMIs of 25-40, with regular diets made up of 50% UPFS. Each followed two 8-week meals, with a 4-week rest period while each returned to normal diet. Meal 1: At least 80% UPF, ready meals, cereals, snack bars, etc.

Meal 2: At least 80% MPF containing fresh vegetables, oats, whole grains and raw meat.

The meals were delivered to participants in a random order, and researchers recommended eating 2,000 calories per day. NHS Eatwell Guide. However, participants received extra food and were able to eat as much as they wanted to eat up to 4,000 calories per day on either meal. Does UPF help or interfere with weight loss? In this trial, people on the UPF diet did not lose weight – at the end of the trial, averaged 1.05% less at the end of the trial compared to patients on the MPF diet, which averaged 2.06% less. This was a slight weight loss, but researchers pointed out that this was only over eight weeks.

They estimated that if the same weight loss was observed over a year, men on the MPF diet could lose about 13% of their body weight and 9% of women, compared to only 5% and 4% of men and women on the UPF diet. The researchers pointed out that the main reason people on the UPF diet reduced weight loss was because they ate more calories. Participants significantly reduced calories on the MPF diet compared to the UPF diet (120 kcal/day/deay) despite being consistent with the nutrients (less than 290 kcal/day); Other results showed: People who are on the UPF diet: Although he lost weight, there was no significant reduction in fat mass.

There were more digestive issues, including constipation, reflux, fatigue, and sleep-related issues.

The meal was rated as more flavorful and easier to prepare.

Low blood levels (LDL-C) cholesterol was associated with lower heart risk and lower risk of circulatory disease, which may have been created in this study to meet guidelines that confer healthy appetite, such as using plant-based alternatives with enhanced cereals and potentially added fiber or plant sterols. People who are on the MPF diet: I lost body fat and visceral fat (harmful fat sitting around my organs).

I lost body fat and visceral fat (harmful fat sitting around my organs). I had it Low BMI (Body Mass Index) – Indicates weight loss.

It has been reported that there is less craving and can resist temptation.

Low blood triglyceride levels were associated with lower cardiac risk and lower risk of circulatory disease. What do researchers say? The lower cravings of larger weight, BMI, fat mass loss, and MPF diets suggest that when trying to stick to national guidance on eating well, it is best to follow, not the UPF diet, the researchers say. They suggest why people on the UPF diet reported more cravings and less self-control. UPF is often soft, sweet and requires less chewing, making it easier to overeat.

UPF supermarket packages with labels like “healthy” can lead to people eating more. How good was the research? This study was well designed and generally reliable. I used a crossover design. That is, each participant tried both meals in a random order. This helped reduce bias, whether the group was small or only 43 people. Both diets matched the nutrients and followed the NHS Eatwell guide. The only difference was how the food was prepared. One meal used a homemade meal (MPF) and the other used packaged supermarket food (UPF). This setup helped to reflect real-life eating habits. The meals were free and ready, making things easier for participants. But that also meant they didn't have to make daily dietary decisions. It's not how things work in real life. Participants kept food diaries to track what they ate, but their eating rate was not directly measured. And although the exam lasted eight weeks, it was long enough to find short-term changes – it may not be enough time to show lasting effects on health or weight. How good was the media coverage? News outlets like LBC, ITVand MSN This study clearly explained and understood most of the facts correctly. ITV shared stories from those who attended the trial, who said they felt better, had more energy after sleeping and eating processed food. ITV headlines made the research sound more dramatic than before. People said they lost weight faster, but the study actually looked at how quickly people lost weight in two different diets, not just how fast they were. All three outlets state that the meal is made entirely of one category of food (UPF or MPF), but that was not the case. Both diets consisted only of 80% of the target foods, giving them room for flexibility. Overall, the media did a good job sharing the main message. Eating ultra-highly processed foods can help you lose weight and crave. BHF Verdict This study has increased evidence that not only nutrients but how food is processed is important when trying to maintain Heathy weight. When foods such as additives added, or reconstituted from powders or reconstituted using industrial technology are processed, fresh or minimally processed foods are more likely to affect the body in ways that are not the case. These changes can affect how you feel, how your blood sugar levels react, and even how much you eat. However, not all UPFs are equal. I like some Fortified yogurt and Whole Grains It can be part of a balanced diet. Following on to NHS Eatwell Guide It remains a healthy approach to maintaining a healthy weight, but it is worth considering not only what's in your food, but how it's made. What to read next…

