



Chronic disease mortality rates have declined in most countries Reports have shown that cancer and heart disease mortality has declined in around 150 countries since 2010. Experts explain potential reasons by Mohana Basu & Nature Magazine Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward was Japan's first city government to ban smoking on sidewalks.

Possibility of dying from chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and Diabetes We found a survey of 185 countries published in 2010-2019, with a decline in four out of five countries. Rancet today. Non-communicable diseases (NCD) is the leading cause of death worldwide. The United Nations has set a goal of reducing deaths from these diseases by 2030. The most recent study is the first to investigate changes in NCD mortality rates across the country. From 2010 to 2019, the likelihood of dying from NCD before age 80 decreased in 152 countries for women and 147 for men. Supporting science journalism If you enjoy this article, consider supporting award-winning journalism. Subscribe. Purchase a subscription helps ensure a future of impactful stories about discoveries and ideas that will shape our world today. Despite these benefits, more than half of the country had slower declines in the 2010s compared to the past decade. “At the beginning of the millennium, we had a huge drop in mortality rates, but despite sudden political attention in the last decade, things have not been as good as they used to be.” In 2019, Japanese women and Singaporean men were at the lowest risk of dying from NCD among the countries studied, while Afghan women and Eswatini men were at the highest (see “Risk of Dying from Chronic Diseases”). All 25 high-income countries in the dataset saw a decline in NCD mortality between 2010 and 2019, with Denmark recording the biggest declines in men and women and the US (see “Most Improvements”). China, Egypt, Nigeria, Russia and Brazil reduced chronic disease deaths, while India and Papua's New Guinea experienced an increase in NCD deaths around the same time. Veronica Le Nevez, a public policy expert at George Global Health Institute in Sydney, Australia, said the report found that the biggest drivers of improving mortality have embedded statins and advanced recruitment to reduce the risk of better treatment and prevention in the health care system, widespread adoption of statins, and the risk of heart attack and stroke absorption. Cervical cancer. Government restrictions on tobacco and alcohol have also helped to reduce mortality from use-related illnesses, such as lung cancer and alcohol use disorders. Slow down Ezzati says the slowdown between 2010 and 2019 could be due to lack of funding, poor targeting for vulnerable populations and lack of clarity in public health priorities. In many countries, proven interventions to reduce chronic disease deaths, such as treatment for hypertension and diabetes and cancer screening, have stagnated or reduced since 2010, despite being very effective at low cost. Government restrictions on tobacco and alcohol have also lost momentum in many regions, he added. “It is unfortunate to note that despite strong evidence and availability of alcohol control policies, liver cancer has contributed to higher NCD mortality in most countries,” says Naomi Gibbs, health economist at York University, UK. In high-income countries such as the US and Germany, improvements have decreased due to increased neuropsychiatric symptoms, including Alzheimer's disease, other dementia and alcohol use disorders. “The death rates from Alzheimer's disease and dementia have increased at 65% in the country and 90% in the high-income country,” says Le Nevez. She adds that there is an urgent need to implement programs that accelerate funding and address these conditions. Le Nevez says that although the study only considers mortality, many live with NCDs and often have multiple chronic conditions. “We also need to consider ways to live well with chronic illnesses,” she says. This article was reproduced with permission and was First published September 10, 2025.

It's time to stand up for science If you enjoyed this article, I would like to ask for your support. Scientific American Having been a science and industry advocate for 180 years, it may be the most important moment in its two-century history. I Scientific American I have been a subscriber since I was 12 and it helped shape the way I see the world. Please let me know Always educate me, joy, and inspire us to our vast and beautiful universe. I hope I do that for you too. you Subscribe to Scientific Americanyou ensure that our coverage is centered around meaningful research and discovery. Having resources to report decisions that threaten labs across the United States. And we support both budding and working scientists when the value of science itself is not recognized too often. In return, you get essential news, A fascinating podcastgreat infographics, No newsletter for mistakes can be donea must-see video, A challenging gameand the world's finest writing and reporting in science. You can do it too Give someone a subscription. There was no more important time for us to stand up and show why science is important. I hope that you will support us on that mission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/most-countries-are-reducing-deaths-from-heart-disease-cancer-and-diabetes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

