High doses of semaglutide increase weight loss and metabolic benefits: Newsroom

Dallas – September 15, 2025 – Tripled the standard dose of semaglutide, a popular drug prescribed to treat obesity, bringing significantly greater weight loss and associated metabolic benefits without increasing the risk of serious side effects. Survey results published in Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinologywith the results Related clinical trials When published simultaneously, it suggests that patients seeking to lose more weight can safely take a higher semaglutide dose than they normally prescribed.

Professor of Internal Medicine, Peter O'Donnell Jr. School of Public Health, MSCS, MD, MD, MD, UT Southwestern.

“That class of semaglutide and other drugs have been life-changing for obese people around the world. Our new findings suggest that increasing doses can lead to even greater benefits and may be appropriate for some patients.” MD, MPH, MSCSprofessor of Internal Medicine With the division of Endocrinology And Peter O'Donnell Jr. School of Public Health At UT Southwestern.

According to the World Health Organization, the obesity epidemic continues to grow, with about 1 billion people living in this state around the world. Obesity contributes to the development and progression of diseases characterized by type 2 diabetes, hyperglycemia levels, insulin resistance, and relative insulin deficiency.

A class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) contained semaglutide, which was first approved in the early 2000s and was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for patients with type 2 diabetes. These drugs have been shown to be beneficial in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, and some drugs in this class have been permitted for chronic weight management and reduced cardiovascular risk.

Obese patients can benefit greatly from weekly injections of semaglutide, a dose currently approved by US and European Union patients, but many have yet to meet their weight loss goals, explained Dr. Lingvay. Dose modeling studies suggest that patients have little extra risk at the 7.2 mg dose and may receive even more benefits. This is the concept tested in the step-up test (step-up obesity and step-up diabetes).

In the 3rd B step-up diabetes trial, the researchers followed 512 adults with obesity and followed type 2 diabetes assigned to three groups. 103 took 2.4 mg every week. 102 people who took a placebo. Patients remained in these regimens for 72 weeks, followed by medical teams from 68 sites, including UTSW, in 68 sites in eight countries, including Europe, South Africa and North America. They also received counseling every four weeks to support increased diet and physical activity with reduced calories.

As in previous trials assessing a weekly dose of semaglutide of 2.4 mg in people with obesity and type 2 diabetes, the results showed that participants at that dose lost significantly more weight than patients with placebo. However, those taking high doses had an average decline of an additional 13.2%. Patients in the high-dose group also reached weight loss of up to 20% (a clinically meaningful measure of cardiometabolic risk) around the waist, significantly more likely to improve HBA1C (a measure of glycemic control) compared to the other two groups.

The Step-Up Obesity Test enrolled people who live with obesity, although they do not have type 2 diabetes. In this study, nearly a third of patients lost more than 25% of their starting body weight with high doses of semaglutide, but only 15% lost that amount at 2.4 mg and nothing at placebo.

In both trials, the most common side effect was gastrointestinal symptoms, with about half of patients affecting about a quarter of patients with placebo. These side effects were usually present, but participants tended to gradually increase doses in the first few weeks of the trial and then improve. The only side effect more people experience with higher semaglutide doses was kinetic abnormalities that altered tactile sensation. Approximately 20% of patients taking high doses in both trials experienced this effect compared to approximately 5% of the lower doses. Dr. Linbey said the results reinforce the promise of semaglutide and other GLP-1RAs, which have the advantages that appear to increase at high doses without compromising patient safety.

