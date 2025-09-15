Gestational diabetes poses a significant risk of cognitive dysfunction in both mothers and offspring





A new integration of global evidence found that experiencing gestational diabetes during pregnancy is associated with reduced maternal intellectual functioning and may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit/high activity disorder (ADHD). An ongoing systematic review and meta-analysis of 48 observational studies, including over 9 million pregnancies, was published at this year's annual general meeting of the European Association for Diabetes Research (EASD) (September 15-19). The authors state that given the increased prevalence of gestational diabetes during pregnancy, this result highlights the importance of accurate management and early screening to reduce and detect neurocognitive complications in both mothers and postnatal pregnancy. There is growing concern about the neurotoxic effects of gestational diabetes on the developing brain. Our findings highlight the urgency to address this important public health concern that poses a significant risk of cognitive dysfunction for both mothers and offspring. ”

Dr. Linjun Lee, Senior Author Assistant Professor, School of Medicine, National University of Singapore Gestational diabetes, a type of diabetes that can occur during pregnancy, affects about 14% of pregnancy, making it more common for people living with obesity, with diabetes, non-white mothers, and older people at higher risk. Gestational diabetes usually resolves after birth, but can cause complications during and after pregnancy. For example, mothers are at higher risk of hypertension and primary caesarean section, children are at higher risk of preterm birth, born at large age-weights, and suffer from neonatal glucose. Children are also more likely to develop obesity and diabetes in adulthood. Furthermore, growing evidence indicates that gestational diabetes affects neurocognitive function in offspring. However, up until now there has been no comprehensive integration of available evidence. To investigate further, the researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis, combining the results of observational studies up to April 2024 to examine the effects of gestational diabetes on both prenatal and offspring neurocognitive outcomes (from birth to age 29). We analyzed data from 48 studies, including more than 9 million pregnancies from 20 countries and from around the world. An analysis of five studies on maternal prenatal cognitive function found that mothers with a history of gestational diabetes scored significantly lower (mean 2.47 points) in Montreal's cognitive rating (total score of 30) compared to those without condition. Further analysis of 43 studies examining cognitive function in offspring found statistically significant disparities between children with pregnancy complicated by gestational diabetes and their counterparts. For example, children born to mothers with gestational diabetes not only had subsequent IQ scores of 3.92 points lower than children without condition, but also reduced their 3.18 points reduction in verbal crystallization intelligence (the ability to understand, analyze, and communicate effectively through language) by 3.18 points. Furthermore, children born to mothers who experienced gestational diabetes faced a 45% higher risk for total and partial developmental delays, a 36% higher likelihood of having attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and a 56% higher risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). However, no significant differences were found in the main brain structure or general cognitive scores. [2] Between children born to mothers with gestational diabetes and children who did not belong to the meta-analysis. The authors point out that it is not yet completely clear how gestational diabetes affects brain development in children. However, there are several possible explanations. Factors such as pregnancy inflammationbody cellular stress, reduced oxygen supply, and high insulin levels can affect how a baby's brain develops in the uterus, and can affect learning and cognitive abilities as the child grows. The researchers say more research is needed to establish causal relationships and clarify the association between gestational diabetes and the entire range of cognitive function. “We also need longer follow-ups over childhood to see if these associations follow worse or worse than others,” said Caitlyn Pol, a medical student at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. sauce: European Association for Diabetes Research

