



Cannabis use is linked to almost the quadrant of the risk of developing diabetes, presented at the European Association for Diabetes Research (EASD) annual meeting (September 15-19) in Vienna, Austria, according to an analysis of real-world data from over 4 million adults. Cannabis use has increased worldwide with an estimated 219 million users (4.3% of the global adult population) in 2021, but its long-term metabolic effects remain unknown. While some studies suggest potential anti-inflammatory or weight management properties, others raise concerns about glucose metabolism and insulin resistance, and the magnitude of the risk of developing diabetes is not clear. To strengthen the evidence base, Dr. Ibrahim Kamel and colleagues at Boston Medical Center, Massachusetts, USA, analyzed electronic health records from 54 healthcare organizations (Trinetx Research Network, which includes centers in the US and Europe) and identified 96,795 outpatient patients (55% of women, including 50-year-old patients, including 18-year-old and 50-year-old, 52.5% women). (2010-2018 cases of addiction and withdrawal). They coincided with 4,160,998 healthy individuals (no substance use or major chronic symptoms) at the start of the study, based on age, gender, and underlying illness, and lasted for five years. After controlling for HDL and LDL cholesterol, uncontrolled hypertension, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, cocaine use, alcohol use, and several other lifestyle risk factors, the researchers found that new cases of diabetes were significantly higher in the cannabis group (1,937; 2.2%). Diabetes compared to non-users. The authors point out that further research is needed to fully explain the association between cannabis and diabetes, but this could result in insulin resistance and unhealthy eating behaviors. Nevertheless, the results of this study have immediate impact on metabolic monitoring practices and public health messages. As cannabis becomes more widely available, socially accepted and legalized in various jurisdictions, it is essential to understand its potential health risks. These new sights from reliable real-world evidence highlight the importance of integrating diabetes risk awareness into substance use disorder treatment and counseling. It also highlights the need for healthcare professionals to regularly discuss cannabis use with patients, allowing them to understand the risks of diabetes and the potential needs of metabolic monitoring.

Dr. Ibrahim Kamel, lead author of Boston Medical Center, Massachusetts, USA The authors point out that more research is needed on the long-term endocrine effects of cannabis use and whether the risk of diabetes is limited to other forms of cannabis, such as inhaled products or edibles. Despite the important findings, this is a retrospective study and cannot prove that cannabis use causes diabetes. The authors cannot rule out the possibility that other unmeasured factors influenced the outcome despite efforts to reduce confounding bias through propensity score matching. This study has limitations due to lack of detailed cannabis consumption data and potential misclassification. The authors acknowledge that inherent limitations of actual data are often attributed to inconsistent patient reports in electronic medical records. They also note that there is a risk of bias due to inaccurate measures of cannabis exposure and the reliance on participants to accurately report cannabis use, even if they live in places where cannabis is illegal. sauce: European Association for Diabetes Research

sauce: European Association for Diabetes Research

