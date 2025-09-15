



The 2024-25 flu season was the highest severity flu season in over a decade. analysis Our data released last week Weekly reporting of morbidity and mortality. An assessment of data from the Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network, which covers 9% of the US population, shows that staff recorded 38,960 fluid-related hospitalizations from October 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025. The weekly flu hospitalization rate of 13.5 per 100,000 reached early February represents the highest weekly rate we've seen since the 2010-11 season. For all age groups, hospitalization rates for the 2024-25 season were 1.8-2.8 times the median rate from 2010-11 to 2023-24 season. This rate was highest among patients over 75 years old (598.8) and lowest among those over 5-17 years old (39.3). Cumulative influenza-related hospitalization rates among all age groups were higher than cumulative Covid-19 or RSV hospitalization rates. Of the 10,269 randomly sampled patients admitted for the flu, 89.1% had one or more underlying medical conditions, 16.8% were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), 6.1% were invasive mechanical ventilation, and 3.0% died in hospital. Just a third (32.4%) received the flu vaccine, while 84.8% received antiviral treatment for the flu, while only 61.6% of children aged 5-17 who received antiviral treatment. The study authors say the flu vaccination and antiviral treatment rates remain. “Everyone who has been in six months or longer should receive the annual seasonal flu vaccine,” the author concluded. “All hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed flu should receive timely antiviral therapy to reduce the risk of influenza-related complications.” Another pediatric influenza death, totaling 280 Meanwhile, according to the latest Centres from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), current seasonal influenza activity remains at very low levels. fluview Report. The overall percentage of emergency department (ED) visits with discharge diagnosis for the week ending September 6th was 0.2%. However, another pediatric flu death was added to the total for the 2024-25 flu season. This is the most pediatric death seen during the non-pandemic flu season since it was reported in 2004. Covid-19 may be declining Other respiratory illnesses update From the CDC, Covid-19 wastewater levels are at high or very high levels across the country, but may be on the way throughout the South. The CDC's wastewater map shows that Covid-19 viral activity was either high or very high in the 27 states for the week ending September 12th, mainly in parts of the West, Midwest and Northeast. In wastewater, only states with low or very low levels of Covid-19 are present. Modeling by the CDC suggests that prevalent COVID-19 trends have declined in the south and are growing in the upper Midwest and northeastern areas. Data posted throughout the week ending September 6th has tested positive for SARS-COV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19), with Covid-19 accounting for 1.5% of ED visits. Both numbers have dropped slightly from the previous week. The most recent variant surveillance data shows that the XFG variant (one of several derivatives of the JN.1 subvariant) recorded 78% of the samples sequenced on August 30th.

