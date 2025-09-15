



American Cancer Society (ACS) has been released prostate cancer statistics, 2025a report on the current outbreak and outcomes of prostate cancer in the United States. According to the study, the incidence of prostate cancer reversed from a 6.4% annual decline from 2007 to 2014 to a 3.0% annual increase from 2014 to 2021, with the most sharp increase in advanced stage diagnosis (4.6% to 4.8% per year). At the same time, mortality rates have slowed from 3% per year to 4% in the 1990s and 2000s to 0.6% per year in the last decade. These major findings were published in the journal by Kratzer et al. CA: Cancer Journal for Clinicians. The report also shows wide disparities. Despite the sudden decline, prostate cancer mortality is twice as high as black men compared to white men, with an incidence of 67%. Similarly, Native American men have 12% higher prostate cancer mortality rates than white men, despite having a 13% lower incidence. “Our study highlighting the ongoing increase in incidence of prostate cancer and persistent racial disparities highlights the need for doubling efforts to understand the etiology of prostate cancer and optimize early detection.” Tyler Kratzer, MPHACSS, cancer surveillance research for ACS, and research lead authors. “At 50 years of age per ACS guidelines, all men should have conversations with their health care providers about the benefits and harms of screening, while black men and those with a family history of prostate cancer should have that conversation at age 45.” Prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis among men in the US, accounting for 30% of male cancers in 2025, and is the second cause of cancer death in men behind lung cancer. This year, ACS estimates there will be 313,780 new cases of prostate cancer and 35,770 deaths. For the report, researchers analyzed population-based cancer incidence data throughout 2021 and mortality data collected by the National Cancer Institute and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout 2023. According to the study authors, for men of all ages, nearly 3% per year for men under 55 years old, and 6% per year for men over 55 years old. The five-year relative survival rate for remote stage prostate cancer is only 38%, but early stage diagnosis is approaching 100%. Report highlights Other important findings from the report include: American Indians and Alaska native men are most likely to be diagnosed with remote stage disease (12% vs. 8% of white men).

Prostate cancer mortality rates range from 36.9 deaths per 100,000 among black men to 8.8 among Asian Americans and Pacific Islander men. American Indians and Alaska native men have the second highest mortality rate (20.6 per 100,000), with white (18.4 per 100,000) and Hispanic (15.4 per 100,000) ranked third and fourth among the broadly defined racial and ethnic groups.

Prostate cancer mortality rates vary from state to state, with the highest mortality rates in Washington, DC (27.5 deaths per 100,000 people) and Mississippi (24.8 deaths per 100,000 people) with the highest proportion of Black residents. “Our report highlights the need to double the efforts to optimize early diagnosis that minimizes overdetection, and to ensure that those strategies reach the Black and Native American community, particularly.” Rebecca Siegel, MPHSenior Director of Science for Cancer Surveillance Research in ACS and Senior Author of the Report. “All men should have the same opportunity to survive this common cancer.” Screening Support The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), an advocacy affiliate for ACS, is Prostate-specific antigen screening for high-risk insurance men (his PSA screening) behaviora federal law that waives cost-sharing requirements such as deductibles, out-of-payment, and coinsurance for prostate cancer screening tests in men at the highest risk of prostate cancer. “Out of pay costs, such as out-of-pocket, can be a barrier to accessing early detection,” he said. Lisa A. Lacuspresident of ACS Can. “No one should be at a disadvantage against cancer. The PSA screening method for him will help remove the major obstacles that can prevent people at high risk of illness from taking screening tests. Disclosure: Visit the report author for full disclosure acsjournals.onlineLibrary.wiley.com.

