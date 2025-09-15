



CDC/Brian WJ Mahy a Comparison Long-term and non-nutritional MPOX cases in California suggest that black patients and HIV patients are more likely to prolong the infection. The study, led by researchers at the University of California, was published later last week. New infectious diseases. The team mined data from the California Department of Public Health MPOX Registry and compared it with the rate of infections (>28 days) compared to long-term (>28 days) due to demographic factors, HIV status, and MPOX vaccination status from May 2022 to May 2024. MPOX in the US is primarily sexually transmitted infections among men who have sex with men. The median MPOX period is 14-28 days after the first lesion appearance. People with long-term cases are infected longer and may have more opportunities for viral mutations, the authors noted. “With the new geographical spread of MPOX, the decline in natural PO vaccine-induced immunity, and the continued endemic transmission in many countries around the world, we need to understand more about this virus, including the dynamics of viral infection and the clinical characteristics of infection,” they write. Long-term cases are likely to lead to hospitalization In total, 4.7% of the MPOX patients under study were hospitalized, 85.5% were vaccinated, 1.2% were fully vaccinated with two doses of Jynneos vaccine, and 40.2% had HIV. Groups disproportionately affected by long-term MPOX should prioritize MPOX vaccine education and outreach. Of the 6,469 MPOX infections, 82 (1.3%) were extended. The majority of long-term patients in the cases were hospitalized more than patients with shorter infections (25.6% vs. 4.5%). Long-term infections were more likely to occur in black patients (20.7% long-term vs 11.6% unextensive) and HIV (61.0% vs 39.9%, respectively). The longest infection lasted for 345 days, with 25.6% of long-term cases lasting more than 50 days. Among HIV patients with low CD4 counts, among patients with prolonged HIV, the more frequent occurrences of patients with prolonged HIV, indicating immunocompromised (10.0% long-term vs. 3.9% non-expansion) and those not receiving HIV care (46.0% vs. 18.1%, respectively). No long-term infection occurred in fully vaccinated patients. “Groups disproportionately affected by long-term MPOX should prioritize MPOX vaccine education and outreach,” the researchers concluded.

