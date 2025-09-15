The NHS performs “stress test” exercises to provide targeted care for vulnerable patients.

Throughout September, local NHS leaders will test the robustness of their winter plans by taking part in scenario exercises such as staff shortages, rapid growth in demand, and multiple virus outbreaks.

Local teams are also asked to identify the patients most vulnerable to the winter virus to provide targeted care and ensure proper vaccination.

Health Services forecast another pressure winter winter 2025 is currently on track, predicting it will be the busiest with A&ES and ambulance services records.

There is a different approach this winter, with more power for NHS leaders to provide custom plans to locals. The NHS also works closely with local government and social care colleagues, which could result in a surge in discharge capacity during peak demand.

Half of all ambulance services also have access to shared care records, allowing paramedics and other clinicians to access the full patient history wherever they are.

A fresh approach continues with publication of Emergency and emergency medical plans In June, £450 million was supported.

The new government vaccination campaign will be on sale starting September 22nd, urging people to protect themselves from the winter virus. The first is that pregnant women “encourage them to stay strong. They will be vaccinated for influenza, RSV and hooping cough.

Further activities will then continue in October to support influenza vaccination in people with long-term health conditions. This bold new campaign uses familiar protective images such as bubble wraps to explain the benefits of vaccination. Activities run across television, video-on-demand, radio, outdoors and social channels.

Since the beginning of September, pregnant women and millions of children have been vaccinated against the flu. At the time of the elderly on October 1st, people at clinical risk and other eligible groups can also take influenza and topical jabs.

Health services also make critical medications like Tamiflu easy to access for people at high risk of developing complications from the flu.

The NHS is also increasing the number of patients receiving care through virtual wards or emergency community response teams. It has been allocated more than £370 million in capital investment and offers around 40 new same-day emergency care centres and emergency care centres.

The NHS is also increasing staff vaccination programs with the aim of increasing flu vaccine intake for frontline staff at least 5 percentage points ahead of the winter. It's easier than ever for staff to get vaccinated with on-site appointments and walk-in appointments.

Mental Health Trast will actively identify frequent attendees and high-risk patients, ensuring that plans for crisis and recurrence are implemented ahead of winter. The NHS is opening a mental health crisis assessment center and additional mental health hospitalization capacity to reduce the number of these patients who must seek treatment in traditional A&ES.

Sir Jim McKee, CEO of the NHS, said“Despite record demand this year, NHS teams have been working hard to improve waiting times. Last month's Category 2 ambulance service hours are the fastest in four years.

“The NHS has been more prepared than ever for winter months, because the last few winters have been particularly difficult for patients and staff, and they are determined to be better this year.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Winter is always tough for the NHS, but this year we're doing more to step up preparations and protect our country. From “war games” exercises to additional checks on the most vulnerable people, we're making sure our health services are ready in any way.

“But there is also a key role in the public. The best way to protect yourself, your family and the NHS is to get vaccinated. It puts pressure from hard-working staff to help ensure patients are cared for when they need them the most.

“By preparing the government, NHS staff and the public together, we can give health services the best chance to get through the winter.”

Professor Julian Redhead of NHS National Clinical Director for Aurgent and Emergency Care said: “Patients and staff are at the heart of winter preparation, focusing on providing the safest care possible and providing support that brings people closer to their homes.

“Our clinical plans include providing targeted support to the most vulnerable people to eliminate the virus, providing protection from hospitals, facilitating access to rescue medicine, and greater use of services such as emergency response teams, virtual wards and same-day emergency care.

“Winter preparation is stress-tested to support both patients and staff, but without a doubt the most important thing that the public can do ahead of winter is getting vaccinated.

“The NHS currently offers more protection against viruses than ever before, so if you qualify for an RSV, Covid or flu jab, move on as quickly as possible. It can save lives.”

Gayatri Amirtalingham, director of vaccinations at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Our new winter marketing campaign has a clear message: “Stay strong. Get vaccinated.”

“If you're pregnant or have long-term health conditions, you're at a higher risk of serious flu complications. Vaccination will protect you and your family. If you're pregnant, you'll protect your baby both in the uterus and lifetime.

“Don't wait. If you're qualified, move on. It could be the most important appointment you'll make this winter and will help you get away from the hospital.”