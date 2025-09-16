



Pitkin County residents interested in Covid-19 vaccines can search for them at local pharmacies, such as urban markets.

Madison Osberger Law/Aspen Times In light of the recent federal shift in approval of the latest Covid-19 vaccine, Pitkin County Public Health is reassuring residents that access to the vaccine remains available for now. Gov. Jared Police and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued Public Health Order 25-01 earlier this month after the US Food and Drug Administration restricted recent approval of the recent 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine by requiring doctors to prescribe. The Colorado order ensures ongoing vaccine access for all Coloradans by allowing pharmacies to provide vaccines without a doctor's prescription and mandate that insurance regulated by Colorado insurance must provide coverage for these vaccines. Carly Senst, an epidemiologist at Pitkin County Public Health, said the agency has received many calls from individuals and healthcare providers asking about the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine. “The lot of the questions we're getting are what's going on. There's a lot of unknowns and a lot of confusion that's happening at the federal regulatory level,” Senseto said. “There's a lot of confusion there, but of course this is being fooled by Pitkin County.” Senst explained that requesting a prescription for a vaccine increases barriers to access preventive care for individuals. “There are increasing barriers for individuals in Pitkin County who want a COVD-19 vaccine. That's not how public health care works,” Senset said. She has now noticed that there is no Covid-19 pandemic or “crisis,” but Senset emphasized the importance that it is possible for pregnant women, older people, young children, and those who are still interested in accessing the Pregnancy 19 vaccine. “It's constantly evolving,” Senset said of the disease, saying the high rate of new genetic variation ensures continued access to protective measures against it. Pitkin County residents interested in getting a Covid-19 vaccine can search for them at local pharmacies such as urban markets and CVS. Senst has confirmed that there is no definition of what a high-risk condition is and that there is no documentation necessary to prove that an individual is eligible, but individuals may have to self-attack on having one high-risk condition to qualify. Anyone can qualify for an appointment for more than six months, as per the governor's order. Senst emphasized that changes in federal regulations do not reflect changes in the safety or efficacy of the vaccine itself. While official orders are valid for the full calendar year, Sense warned that things can change all the time and anyone seeking Covid-19 vaccinations will get them as soon as possible. “We're really pushing this really sensitively because of its federal fluctuations,” Senseto said. “Things can change very quickly. When you get it, you know that while you're at a speed as soon as possible, the future is not guaranteed.” Typically, the Federal Advisory Committee on Recommendations guiding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Policy, federally funded vaccine availability, and Recommendations guiding insurance coverage (ACIP) has not issued updated guidance this year. According to Senst, they are scheduled to meet later this week. For more information, please see pchealthnews.com .

