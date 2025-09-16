Nebraska dairy herds became a hit as the national outbreak continued





Can your outdoor cat get bird flu? what about you? If your pet spends time roaming around the world, it is recommended that you consider some precautions as cats in some homes have the H5N1 bird flu. Weather Channel Nebraska confirmed the first case of avian flu in herds of dairy cows as a prolonged 18 months Outbreak The USDA continues to torture livestock across the country, the US Department of Agriculture announced Monday. The state's Department of Agriculture, supported by USDA's Animal and Plant Health Testing Services, press release That confirmed a highly pathogenic case Bird flu The herd was quarantined in a central Nebraska herd. Although it is slowing, cases of H5N1 avian influenza have now been confirmed in flocks of over 1,000 people in 17 US states. virus It was originally discovered in a dairy cow in March 2024. According to the USDAincluding incidents this year in Texas, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Michigan and California. The National Veterinary Services Institute said the strain resembles a strain found in California, the department carefully added that dairy cows usually recover with little or no associated mortality. Threat to humans remains low, but the continued spread of the virus to dairy cows and other mammals could indicate that a University of Pennsylvania microbiology professor is heading towards becoming contagious among people. It explains “Like a pandemic unfolding in slow motion.” at least 70 people He is infected with the virus nationwide, including 41 people exposed to the virus caused by dairy cows. Symptoms It's similar to the common flu, including fever, chills, body pain, sore throat, eye irritation, and fatigue. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The virus most commonly spreads among wild birds, but can also infect poultry and livestock and other mammalsincluding goats, coyotes and opossums. It was a widespread occurrence among chickens earlier this year. Lack of eggs. Infectious diseases can reduce herd milk production About 5thAccording to experts in the dairy industry. Among them There is little risk of infection They are animal care providers such as farmers, veterinarians, or other workers exposed to infected animals or animal products. Backyard flock keeper hospitalized for Louisiana's avian flu in early January The first person In the US, you die of illness after contracting a virus D1.1 Variant. The individual was over 65 years of age and was reported to have a fundamental condition.

