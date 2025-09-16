Cannabis use may be at risk for type 2 diabetes, and large studies have included





Share on Pinterest New research highlights the potential consequences of cannabis use on metabolic health. Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images A large study found that the risk of type 2 diabetes can be four times higher than cannabis users.

Cannabis can increase the risk of diabetes by promoting insulin resistance and unhealthy eating habits.

Lifestyle measures may help reduce risk, but further research is needed to confirm these findings. In a large-scale study of over 4 million adults, people who use it Cannabis Face almost four times the risk of development Type 2 diabetes Compared to people who don't. the studywhich raises new concerns about the long-term health effects of cannabis, following five years of participants. The findings are due to the continued rise in the use of cannabis worldwide. In 2021, an estimated 219 million people (approximately 4.3% of the world's adult population) reported using the drug. United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Previous studies suggested cannabis Reduces inflammation Or help Weight controlthis new study highlights the potential serious risks to metabolic health that deserves closer attention.

To carry out this study, researchers at the Boston Medical Center used the TRINETX research network to review electronic health records from 54 healthcare organizations in the United States and Europe. They looked at records collected between 2010 and 2018, focusing on adults aged 18-50. The team has identified nearly 97,000 people on records with cannabis-related diagnoses. These ranged from occasional use to addiction and included diagnosis related to cannabis addiction and withdrawal. To make a fair comparison, cannabis users matched with over 4 million people with no history Substance use or major chronic health conditions. The matching process explained that it is well known Risk factors for diabetesage, gender, underlying health issues, etc. All participants were followed for 5 years to identify those who developed type 2 diabetes. Using advanced statistical methods, the team compared results between cannabis users and non-users, aiming for accurate and reliable results.

The differences between the groups were clear. During the survey period, 2.2% of cannabis users developed diabetes, compared to only 0.6% of non-users. This meant that cannabis users had almost four times the risk of type 2 diabetes. When researchers looked at survival rates (survival rates meaning the number of people who left them with diabetes), they found that 96.82% of cannabis users avoided diabetes compared to 99.15% of non-users. These proportions may appear similar, but the differences lead to thousands of additional diabetes cases among people who used cannabis. The diverse populations associated with the size of the study add weight to the findings. With over 4 million participants across multiple countries and health systems, the results provide information that reflects what is actually happening in everyday healthcare, rather than in regulated laboratory experiments. The study also points out the possible reasons for links. Researchers suggested that cannabis use could contribute to insulin resistance and unhealthy eating habits. According to the study authors, a famous phenomenon called “talk” – craving for high-calorie foods after cannabis use can be one of the factors that increases the risk of type 2 diabetes among users.

Ibrahim KamelMD, the research's lead investigator, told Healthline that cannabis could contribute to type 2 diabetes through overstimulation. Endocannabinoid Systemespecially the CB1 receptor. This promotes fat accumulation in the abdomen and liver, producing insulin resistance. “Additional mechanisms include increased calorie intake, low-grade inflammation, and Oxidative stressand potential β-cell dysfunction. All of these are damaged Glucose homeostasisHe explained. Another thing you need to be aware of is that you may not only be at risk for type 2 diabetes that you should be concerned about. “This study used a healthy population without the usual risk factors for developing DMs. [diabetes mellitis]so based on our findings, relatively healthy adults are at risk,” he said. However, Kamel warned that further research is needed to confirm this. Based on the current research, it is also impossible to determine whether limiting oneself to only occasional use could reduce the risk, but he says this is “worthy to investigate.” Kamel concluded his remarks by saying that he cannot say which particular measures are protective, as he does not know the exact mechanism through which this effect is occurring. “With a healthy lifestyle/diet and not only paying attention to calorie burns, reducing use could help, but definitely requires further research,” he said.

Chad LarsonDC, CEO and founder of NMD, DC, and Adapt Lab, was not involved in the research. Around the waist Over 40 inches for men and over 35 inches for women is a good indicator Insulin resistanceeven if you're at a healthy weight. “Waist measurements provide individuals with a more accurate and early reading of metabolic health that can be used to act before becoming diabetes,” he explained. According to Larson, another underutilized technique is eating timing. He recommends replacing the 25 gram snack protein It helps to stabilize at dinner time Blood sugar levels It may reduce the cravings associated with cannabis use during the night. “Frequent evening protein intake helps you get used to the more consistent secretion of insulin,” he said. Larson said this would help increase the absorption of glucose in the muscle tissue when performed along with daily exercise, such as an intense 20-minute walk. “To sum up, these measures reduce the likelihood that individuals will develop greater qualities towards type 2 diabetes without losing lifestyle freedom,” he concluded.

