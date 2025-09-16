Caitlyn Moffit Hill enjoys playing with 2-year-old Finn and 4-year-old Savannah. But a Montgomery County mother knows that her son and daughter will eventually have to start school. Hill said she follows her child's recommended vaccine schedule, but she's worried that they'll be around unvaccinated children.

“She was absolutely able to bring things back to Finn. The reality is that she can't stop that, but she can't stop her from going to school and becoming a little kid who can experience things,” Hill said.

NBC News Health & Medical Unit, in partnership with Stanford University, is collecting extensive data on vaccination and exemption rates from almost every county in all 50 states. The team found that more than 77% of counties in the country have fallen in vaccination rates since 2019.

NBC10 investigators also found that vaccination rates have been declining since 2019 in all counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and across Delaware.

“All vaccines are a little different, but what we like is 95th said Dr. Dan Taylor, a pediatrician at St. Kitts' Hospital.

Dr. Taylor said a 95% vaccination rate significantly reduces the chances of the measles virus spreading, as its speed is thought to provide immunity for the herd.

“If you're under one year old or have an immune deficiency, your fees are more susceptible to people who are beginning to drop, especially those who can't immunize immunity,” said Dr. Taylor.

There have been recent concerns nationwide about the rise of the measles incident. The NBC News Collaboration Team also found that among the states collecting measles vaccine data, the county has 68% and jurisdiction below 95%.

According to the CDC, the measles vaccination rate for kindergarteners is 92.4% in Pennsylvania, 92.8% in New Jersey and 94.1% in Delaware.

Only Montgomery and Lehigh County meet the 95% threshold for measles vaccines in southeastern Pennsylvania. Other counties, including Philadelphia, the Bucks and Delaware counties, fall a little down.

“If there are a few children who are not vaccinated, it could actually affect the entire classroom,” Dr. Taylor said.

Federal agencies, including the CDC, will make vaccine recommendations, but will not create or enforce legal orders. Instead, it depends on the state. Therefore, all states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, may have different vaccine requirements for schools.

A spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Health told NBC10 investigators that not all states have the same schedule.

“For example, the law may not be updated as frequently as recommended schedules, or it may take some time to add a vaccine to state requirements,” the spokesman wrote.

Dr. Taylor told NBC10 that vaccine hesitancy is on the rise in our area.

“Unfortunately, I hear it a little more often than before,” he said.

The NBC News Collaboration found that vaccine exemptions have increased nationwide as vaccination rates drop. Vaccine exemption rates have at least doubled in the past decade in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. In Pennsylvania, 6% of kindergarten children were exempt from one or more vaccines. CDC data shows. New Jersey is 4.7% and Delaware is 2.6%.

Data collected by NBC News shows that most exemptions are non-medical reasons.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen said she is interested in this trend.

“When vaccination rates drop, the illness comes back,” she said.

Pennsylvania has launched a campaign that hopes to reverse the trend. New Jersey has also launched a campaign and portal to encourage families to stay up to date with vaccines. A spokesman for the Delaware Department of Health told NBC10 that the state has focused on making vaccinations “easy and accessible.”

Delaware officials also told NBC10 that they believe the lower vaccination rates and increased exemptions are the result of “changes in risk perceptions, misinformation being distributed online, and access/convenience challenges.”

“The only way to truly protect the entire community, the entire classroom, and the neighborhood is to share the responsibility to vaccinate your children,” Dr. Taylor said.