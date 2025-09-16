



And jafferLocal Democracy Reporting Services PA Media Injecting weekly reduces hunger and reduces foot intake Senior doctors warn of serious inequality within London due to weight loss pills as patients face postcode lottery tickets trying to access them. Weight loss medications are administered via weekly injections, enriching the patient for longer, reducing appetite and overall food intake. Drottatia Norton, NHS weight management expert, told the London Parliamentary Committee: “The lack of fairness is clear to patients. According to Local Democracy Reporting Servicesinequality is growing as patients buy products online. It is designed for fake or medical research. EPA Weight loss pills are considered a way to deal with the obesity crisis Tilzepatide – also known by the brand name Mounjaro – has been prescribed to highly obese patients in the UK since June, with around 220,000 people set to receive it over the next three years. The NHS is seen as an additional tool to tackle the country's growing obesity rate and reduce the overall workload of health services. However, senior doctors and pharmacists have warned that there is serious inequality within London regarding access to weight loss medication. Norton also told the Health Committee: “There's inconsistent in London, the UK and the UK. We have a postcode lottery with weight management services.” She added that the referral is “a significant increase.” “There needs to be some consistency across London so patients can escape the zip code lottery. “That gap between what patients understand, what they want, what they are available, and what they are becoming a challenging clinical setting. “Many patients are self-funding, so inequality is on the rise.” Reuters Some people are turning to the black market to get weight loss pills The imbalance between supply and demand encouraged those who could afford it to ensure supply that is not regulated on the black market, the committee reported. Sokratis Papafloratos, founder of Numan, an online provider of weight loss pills, said: “As a researcher, you can buy useful materials. “But people are finding these companies, buying and importing materials designed for clinical research, and injecting them into their bodies. Sukhi Basra, vice-chairman of the National Pharmacy Association, told members of the London Parliament that the patient had shown a photo of a box “full of fake medicines.” “They are sold as a common medicine, and it stoneifies me.”

