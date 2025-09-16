Health
Smoking and steam can increase your risk of diabetes
People who use e-cigarettes, cigarettes, or both are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. New research at the University of Georgia.
Smokers were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with pre-diabetes or diabetes than non-smokers, the study found.
“In an age where e-cigarettes are being sold as a 'safer' alternative to smoking, this suggests they may carry hidden dangers, and may quietly contribute to long-term health issues, such as diabetes and diabetes,” he said. Sulakshan Neukaneresearch lead author and doctoral students at UGA University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. “As e-cigarette use rises rapidly, it is important to understand the broader health impacts. This is no longer about the lungs, but overall body and metabolic health.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the use of e-cigarettes, also known as vaping, is on the rise, especially among young people. The results of new research suggest Diabetes rates may continue to rise The same goes for this group.
Furthermore, the researchers found that the risk of developing diabetes or prediabetes is even greater for Hispanic and Black populations in poor socioeconomic conditions, as well as for those underlying health conditions.
Using cigarettes increases your risk of prediabetes by 28% when e-cigarettes come together
Using more than 1.2 million data points from the Behavioral Risk Factor Monitoring System Survey, researchers analyzed the use of e-cigarettes and standard smoking and how it correlates with both pre-diabetic and diabetes diagnosis.
This study found that vaping increased the risk of prediabetes by 7%. E-cigarette use can cause short-term insulin resistance and weight gain, and is a risk factor for both pre-diabetics.
That may seem like a slight increase, but based on current rates, it leads to another 7,000 pre-diabetes in the US each year.
Smoking traditional cigarettes and cigars has increased that risk to 15%. For those who smoked Vaped and Smoke, the risk was even greater at 28%.
Both cigarette and e-cigarette users not only developed risk factors, but also had odds of commonly diagnosed diabetes at 7% and 9%, respectively.
“Using e-cigarettes alone increases the likelihood of pre-diabetes with double use that poses additional risks. The study highlights the potential complex harms of using both product types,” says Neupane.
Demography, an existing condition, can exacerbate the risk of diabetes
Researchers found that various properties could further increase the risk of a diagnosis of pre-diabetes and diabetes.
Being overweight or obese while smoking increased the likelihood of developing these conditions. This is because e-cigarette users with a high body mass index experienced worse results than normal weight vapers.
Hispanic, black and Asian individuals were more likely to be diagnosed with pre-diabetic or diabetes than white people.
People in the low-income category similarly face higher risks (12%) of both conditions.
“Those who don't make enough money tend to experience mental stress, smoke, or use alcohol to reduce that stress, which increases these risk factors,” Neupane said.
However, regular exercise makes a difference and reduces the risk of pre-diabetics by 8% in smokers, researchers say it offers opportunities for mitigation.
“These findings have important implications for public health efforts to control smoking and improve diabetes outcomes,” Neupan said.
This study was published in AJPM Focus. Co-authors include professors in agriculture and applied economics Wojciech J. Florkowski Chandradakar, PhD, is a graduate of UGA, currently working at the CDC Foundation.
