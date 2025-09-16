Where vaccination rates rose and fell in the DC area – NBC4 Washington

New data gives a clearer picture of where child vaccination rates stand in DC, Maryland and Virginia, and where more parents have driven their children out of the vaccine in recent years.

DC has reached a major milestone, reaching the highest measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine rates in five years, with 93% of kindergarten children being vaccinated. This represents one of the highest surges in vaccinations in the country, with a 14-point jump since 2019.

The DC Health Department says it has increased vaccination rates by reaching out to parents through robocalls and mailers, and bringing vaccines to families through mobile health units, school clinics, pharmacies and emergency care centers.

However, DC vaccine exemptions are also rising, from 0.43% in 2019 to 2.71% last academic year, more than five times the previous year.

The NBC News Health and Medical Unit has worked with Stanford University to search for the past six months with MMR vaccination rates in all counties across the country..

The project found that 77% of US counties and jurisdictions have seen a decline in vaccination rates since 2019. Vaccine exemptions are on the rise, with 53% of counties reporting exemption rates for the last year or more than the first year of data collection.

MMR vaccination rates are rising in DC, but Alexandria saw a dramatic decline from 95% in 2019 to just 88% last year. This is well below the 95% threshold required for immunity to prevent the outbreak of measles and stop the spread of disease in the community.

News4 I-Team contacted the Alexandria Health Bureau. They said they did not have a “single clear explanation of the decline in vaccination rates in public schools,” and “he said they are closely monitoring trends and partnering. [the school district] Take a deeper look at the data to better understand change. ”

Alexandria is an outlier in our area. Other regions in northern Virginia have over 90% vaccination rates, with 96% in Fairfax County, 96% in Prince William County, 97% in Loudoan County and 98% in Arlington County.

The same goes for Maryland, with 95% in Prince George County and 97% in Montgomery County for MMR vaccinations. The jump in Montgomery County is important after falling to 63% in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. William Moss of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health explained why early vaccinations are important.

“We can slip when there is ample vaccine skepticism and hesitation that is not expected on a large scale in Maryland, but we see the public's confidence in vaccines in general and measles vaccines in particular being undermined,” he said. “In some communities, especially you can imagine scenarios where children get vaccinated, and then these communities will be at a higher risk of occurrence.”

Educating people about vaccines is a continuous effort, Moss said.

“This is something that needs to be addressed continuously, and this is something that you can do, not just one-off to achieve measles vaccine coverage.

We already see real results. This year, the American measles incident reached its highest level in over 30 years. Three have died and more than 1,400 have become ill.

At the same time, the political landscape around vaccines is changing. Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired the Center for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention And it's overhauling the panel determining the vaccines recommended for Americans.

Now, some public health leaders and politicians fear that his anti-vaccine views are affecting policy. Florida became the first state to announce plans to end all vaccine orders.

In response, democratic leaders such as Washington, California and Oregon have formed their own health alliances, working together to coordinate vaccine guidance independently of the federal government.

