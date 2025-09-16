Sepsis survivors spread awareness of diseases that could become quiet killers





Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) – It is something that can get worse very quickly: Sepsis. September is Sepsis Awareness Month. Life-threatening medical emergency affects hundreds of thousands of people each year. “I've never experienced anything like this before,” said Brittany Morgan, a sepsis survivor. Morgan was in the early stages of her sixth pregnancy when she learned that her baby hadn't grown in the past for eight weeks. “I talked to the doctor. We both decided that we were good candidates too. I decided to deal with it at home. I didn't want to go through the procedures or anything,” Morgan said. Morgan gave birth five times and had never had a miscarriage before, so when she began to feel very sick, she thought things were fine. “I thought maybe that was normal, but I was just like that, I continued to gaslight myself like I was basically thinking, 'Oh, this is normal, I need to lie down and rest',” Morgan said. However, she had experienced septic shock. “I felt like I was going to pass out in the bathroom, when I was thinking, 'Now, something wasn't right,'” Morgan said. She was rushed to the emergency room and, thankfully, she got there. The doctor at Christus Oschner noticed the signs and was able to help her recover. “You need to suffer from an infection, but your body has this dysregulated reaction, which is like a cascade of effects within the body, which can lead to organ dysfunction, tissue damage, shock and ultimately death if treated.” Medical professionals advise you to listen and pay attention to your body, no matter how young you are. Sign. Copyright 2025 KPLC. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

