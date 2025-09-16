“Nosebo Effect” can shape the experience of women with contraceptive pills

Exploratory studies by psychologists show that side effects experienced when taking oral contraceptives can be influenced by women's expectations and beliefs about pills.

Researchers at the University of Sheffield have identified the “nocebo effect” associated with contraceptives. There, psychological factors such as negative expectations and anxiety about using medications promote the body's physical response when the medication is taken.

Nocebo's response to oral contraceptives is authentic and can include depression, anxiety and fatigue. The Nosebo effect is a “evil twin” against the placebo effect, and people get a positive boost by taking dummy tablets and pills.

In their study, Sheffield researchers highlight international studies suggesting that about two in three women will stop taking birth control within two years of initiation, with many switching to alternative but ineffective forms of birth control. Side effects were often central to the decision to discontinue use of oral contraceptives.

All over the UK, the patterns are similar, with women choosing to stop using pills in large quantities. The NHS Digital figures show the number of prescriptions issued for oral contraceptives that have fallen from 7.2 million in 2012 to over 6 million 10 years later.

“Contraceptives have attracted a lot of negative attention, especially on social media, and I was interested in how these negative views influence the way women experience oral contraception,” said Dr. Rebecca Webster, PhD, from the University of Sheffield's School of Psychology, who oversees the research study.

“The side effects are very realistic, but can some of them have a psychological element? If so, that means we can develop interventions to help people deal with them.”

The researchers recruited 275 women between the ages of 18 and 45 for the study. All of them have been on the pill at some point for the past 18 months. They were asked to participate in an online survey.

They were also asked to answer questions about any side effects they were experiencing. Additionally, they were asked questions designed to assess attitudes towards medication and medication use.

Statistical analysis revealed four psychological factors associated with the likelihood that women experienced negative side effects. The psychological factors are as follows:

Negative expectations from the start that medicine is harmful

Low reliability in drug development methods

The belief that drugs are overused and harmful

The belief that they are sensitive to medicines

The expectation that drugs will have a negative impact from the start can be self-fulfilling. If medicines are commonly harmful or overused, or people believe it through negative messages in the media, it can raise negative expectations.

Almost all women (97%) in the study reported at least one side effect. During the 18-month survey, 149 women (54.2%) continued to use oral contraception. A total of 126 women (45.8%) were discontinued using the pill, of which 42 switched to alternative forms of birth control.

Although the nosebo effect is recognized in other health conditions, the Sheffield study is considered to be the first to investigate how the nosebo effect affects women's experiences taking oral contraceptives.

It is important to acknowledge how some women's experience with oral contraception is affected by the nosebo effect. This information allows women to make more informed decisions about the use of oral contraceptives.

This is especially true for young women who may be exposed to more negative messages about pill use through more use of media platforms. ”

Lorna Reed, lead author of the University of Sheffield research

Researchers say the limitation of their study was that participants were primarily young white women. However, they added that exploratory research paves the way for future research to explore ways in which women can improve their oral contraceptive experiences.

Exploratory research has been reported from the perspective of a Journal of Sexual and Reproductive Health. Exploring the relationship between medical-related beliefs and side-effect experiences among white oral contraceptive users in the UK.