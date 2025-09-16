Health
“Nosebo Effect” can shape the experience of women with contraceptive pills
Exploratory studies by psychologists show that side effects experienced when taking oral contraceptives can be influenced by women's expectations and beliefs about pills.
Researchers at the University of Sheffield have identified the “nocebo effect” associated with contraceptives. There, psychological factors such as negative expectations and anxiety about using medications promote the body's physical response when the medication is taken.
Nocebo's response to oral contraceptives is authentic and can include depression, anxiety and fatigue. The Nosebo effect is a “evil twin” against the placebo effect, and people get a positive boost by taking dummy tablets and pills.
In their study, Sheffield researchers highlight international studies suggesting that about two in three women will stop taking birth control within two years of initiation, with many switching to alternative but ineffective forms of birth control. Side effects were often central to the decision to discontinue use of oral contraceptives.
All over the UK, the patterns are similar, with women choosing to stop using pills in large quantities. The NHS Digital figures show the number of prescriptions issued for oral contraceptives that have fallen from 7.2 million in 2012 to over 6 million 10 years later.
“Contraceptives have attracted a lot of negative attention, especially on social media, and I was interested in how these negative views influence the way women experience oral contraception,” said Dr. Rebecca Webster, PhD, from the University of Sheffield's School of Psychology, who oversees the research study.
“The side effects are very realistic, but can some of them have a psychological element? If so, that means we can develop interventions to help people deal with them.”
The researchers recruited 275 women between the ages of 18 and 45 for the study. All of them have been on the pill at some point for the past 18 months. They were asked to participate in an online survey.
They were also asked to answer questions about any side effects they were experiencing. Additionally, they were asked questions designed to assess attitudes towards medication and medication use.
Statistical analysis revealed four psychological factors associated with the likelihood that women experienced negative side effects. The psychological factors are as follows:
- Negative expectations from the start that medicine is harmful
- Low reliability in drug development methods
- The belief that drugs are overused and harmful
- The belief that they are sensitive to medicines
The expectation that drugs will have a negative impact from the start can be self-fulfilling. If medicines are commonly harmful or overused, or people believe it through negative messages in the media, it can raise negative expectations.
Almost all women (97%) in the study reported at least one side effect. During the 18-month survey, 149 women (54.2%) continued to use oral contraception. A total of 126 women (45.8%) were discontinued using the pill, of which 42 switched to alternative forms of birth control.
Although the nosebo effect is recognized in other health conditions, the Sheffield study is considered to be the first to investigate how the nosebo effect affects women's experiences taking oral contraceptives.
It is important to acknowledge how some women's experience with oral contraception is affected by the nosebo effect. This information allows women to make more informed decisions about the use of oral contraceptives.
This is especially true for young women who may be exposed to more negative messages about pill use through more use of media platforms. ”
Lorna Reed, lead author of the University of Sheffield research
Researchers say the limitation of their study was that participants were primarily young white women. However, they added that exploratory research paves the way for future research to explore ways in which women can improve their oral contraceptive experiences.
Exploratory research has been reported from the perspective of a Journal of Sexual and Reproductive Health. Exploring the relationship between medical-related beliefs and side-effect experiences among white oral contraceptive users in the UK.
sauce:
Journal Reference:
Reid, L. , & Webster, R. K. (2025). Exploring the relationship between medical-related beliefs and side-effect experiences in white oral contraceptive users in the UK. Sexual and Reproductive Health Perspectives. doi.org/10.1111/psrh.70012
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250916/Nocebo-effect-may-shape-womene28099s-experience-of-the-contraceptive-pill.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India's economic transformation through the mandate of PM Narendra Modi
- The United States designates the country of Colombia “ not cooperate in the war against drugs ''
- Fall Season Preview: Womens Tennis
- Why my United Nations Commission made Israel Genocide
- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology displays a “laboratory earthquake” to dismantle the distribution of the earthquake
- “The hot water poured, sexually assaulted”: bare minor Bengaluru; 6 students, guardian kept | Bengaluru News
- Why visit the British state of President Trump arrives at an embarrassing moment for the British leader
- Spectacle or substance? XIS decoding September 3 Military extravagance
- The vehicle is very important to pay the use of the country
- Within a “white Lotus” station
- BCCI finally breaks silence about India versus Pakistan Handshake Controverse | Cricket -Nieuws
- Utah Attorney seeks death penalty for Charlie Kirk Shooting Tyler Robinson Suspicious | BBC News