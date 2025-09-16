Los Angeles children die of rare brain damage caused by measles

Healthday News – A Los Angeles County child died from a rare brain injury caused by an infancy measles infection, health officials reported.

A child who was too young to get it Measles vaccinehad developed subacute sclerotic panencephalitis (SSPE). It is a rare complication of measles, causing damage to the brain over time and is almost always fatal.

SSPE affects only about one in 10,000 people who get infected with measles, but the risk for babies is much higher, with one in 600 people getting infections much higher. Associated Press I said.

“This case is a painful reminder about how dangerous measles is, especially for our most vulnerable community members.” Dr. Muntu Davissaid the Los Angeles County Health Officer. Associated Press. “Toddlers too young to be vaccinated are all dependent on us to protect them through community immunity.”

The US has had the worst measles outbreak for over 30 years, driven by lower vaccination rates and the spread of domestic and international incidents. As of Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States In 2025, 1,454 cases and three deaths were confirmed nationwide.

Health experts emphasize that measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines are safe and effective. Associated Press It has been reported.

Two doses can protect against measles for 97% of the time. Children should get their first dose between 12 and 15 months and a second dose between 4 and 6 years.

