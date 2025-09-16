What hair is revealed about mental health

Children with chronic illnesses usually live with the invisible burden of mental suffering, but equally heavy. Many of these children have a higher rate of depression, anxiety, or behavioral problems.

A new Canadian study published in Stress and Health is Hair sample It may be key to a better understanding of how stress hormones affect mental health.

“Living with chronic illness means facing daily challenges like taking medication, losing schools, or adjusting activities. All of these can be done at serious emotional costs.” Emma LitlerUniversity of Waterloo PhD candidates, press release.

A window to chronic stress

The research team led by Rittler focused on cortisol. Scientists have been investigating cortisol more late, along with researchers studying saliva, urine, or blood samples. But these tests are just a glimpse. Hair that retains cortisol levels for several months provides a more reliable, larger scale chronic stress assessment.

The researchers examined hair cortisol concentrations (HCC) in 244 children, a long-term 244-year-old child. Life Course (My Life) Research in the entire study of children and young people.

Participants boasted conditions ranging from juvenile arthritis and type 1 diabetes to celiac disease and even cystic fibrosis. For more than four years, researchers collected hair samples and asked parents to report their child's mental health symptoms, from depression and anxiety to hyperactivity and problems.

Three stress profiles appear

Cortisol data in children revealed three different patterns.

68% – Oversubsidy: Cortisol consistently elevated during the study period.

9% – Secretion: Sustainably low cortisol levels.

23% – Hyper-to-Hypo: An increase in early cortisol levels that fell in the first year.

Children as oversubstantiated children show continuous exposure to stress, suggesting systems trapped in “high warnings.” Meanwhile, the High Parts-Hippo Group appeared to adapt over time. Finally, the low-segregation group may exhibit chronic low levels, possibly indicating either healthy adjustments or stress-related fatigue.

Stress trajectories and mental health

The differences were noticeable when researchers compared cortisol patterns with psychological outcomes. Children in the hypertuhipo group had significantly lower symptoms (such as anxiety and depression) and externalizing symptoms (such as aggression and rule breaking) in the hypersecretion group (such as aggression and rule breaking).

In other words, stress systems that readjust downwards over time were linked to better mental health outcomes.

However, the secretory group does not show a clear difference from the hypersecretion group, revealing the possibility that both high-cortisol and low-cortisol patterns may be maladaptive in context.

“Our findings suggest that chronically high stress measured via hair samples may help identify children with CPI at the highest risk of developing mental health problems,” Littler added. “This opens the door to faster, more targeted support.”

Age, gender, and family factors

The team also found that older children appear less likely to traverse adaptive hyper-to-hypo trajectory by identifying the inherent vulnerability of adolescence. The girls were more likely to be in the lower savings group than the boys. The authors theorize that this may reflect a greater variation in the stress response of girls.

The family context also seemed important. Children whose primary caregivers were not biological parents showed a higher rate of behavioral problems. At the same time, the greater obstacles caused by their illness revealed a strong connection to mental health outcomes.

Why is this important?

The new study of lighting appears to be the first to rely on this population-centered approach. In doing so, researchers were able to identify subgroups of children who had set up a path for a better (or higher risk) biological stress response.

These findings can also open the door to targeted interventions. If clinicians can identify children whose cortisol patterns appear to be at risk, they may intervene in early mental health support. Preliminary studies suggest that mindfulness-based programs for children and parents can lower cortisol levels in hair, but such interventions are still ongoing.

Rittler suggests that future research should examine how age, adolescents, and cultural differences affect cortisol trajectories. It should also be investigated whether the intervention can meaningfully alter these stress profiles. The hope is that hair samples may one day serve as an early warning system for children at risk of mental health issues.

“Identifying these risk factors early can help physicians and families intervene before emotional and behavioral difficulties take hold,” co-authors Mark IronMaryland, a professor at Waterloo's School of Public Health Sciences, said. “Haircortisol provides invasive and easy-to-collect biomarkers that can be used one day to screen children and track whether treatment or support programs help reduce stress.”

