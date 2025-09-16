



– Louisiana Department of Health confirms fifth death from Vibrio vulnificusand continues to urge residents to take precautions to prevent infection. The department continues to see a large number Biblio Cases and deaths than are normally reported. Biblio From May to October when water temperatures are warmer, they live naturally in coastal waters, and are found in higher numbers. Vibrio bacteria can cause illness when open wounds are exposed to coastal waters or when people eat raw or undercooked seafood, especially oysters. Approximately 12 types Biblio It can cause human diseases such as gastrointestinal disease, wound infection, and blood poisoning (sepsis). Some Biblio Species such as Vibrio vulnificuscan cause severe, life-threatening infections. Many people Biblio A vulnificus infection can lead to serious illness and may require intensive care or amputation. About one in five people with this infectious disease dies, sometimes getting sick within a day or two. So far, 26 cases have been reported among Louisiana residents in 2025. All of these patients were hospitalized and five of these illnesses died. Of these 26 cases, 85% reported wound/seawater exposure, and 24% (92%) of 26 reported having at least one underlying health condition. An average of 10 people in the same period of the past 10 years Vibrio vulnificus One death is reported in Louisiana every year. Nationwide, 150-200 cases Vibrio vulnificus It is reported annually in the US, and approximately 50% of cases occur in Gulf countries (Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida). So far, Louisiana and Florida have seen the most lawsuits and deaths in the US. Anyone can get it Biblio infection. However, some medical conditions and treatments can increase the risk of infections and severe complications. Liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia,

receive immunosuppressive therapy to treat the disease,

Take medications that lower stomach acid levels

I had a recent stomach surgery. Signs and symptoms Gastrointestinal infections: Watery diarrhea

Static convulsions

nausea

vomiting

heat

cold Biblio scratch infection: heat

Redness

pain

swelling

Warmth

discoloration

Emission Biblio Blood flow infection: heat

cold

Dangerously low blood pressure

Skin lesions Precautions to help keep you safe If you have any scratches (including cuttings or scuffs), you may be away from brackish or salt water, or come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juice, cover the wound with a waterproof bandage.

If you are exposed to brackish or salty water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juice, thoroughly clean the wounds with soap and water.

If you develop a skin infection, tell your healthcare provider whether your skin is in contact with your skin, salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juice.

Be careful when consuming raw or insufficient seafood, especially if you have a weak immune system and are pregnant, or if you have certain medical conditions such as liver or stomach problems.

Always wash your hands with soap and water after handling raw shellfish.

Do not contaminate raw seafood and pre-cooked seafood with their juices. If you are in a group at high risk for severe infections: Wear clothes and shoes that can protect you from cuts and scuffs when you are in brackish or salty water.

Wear protective gloves when handling raw seafood. For more information



