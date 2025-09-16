



Baton Rouge, Louisiana (WAFB) – Louisiana health officials report the state's fifth death from Vibrio vulnificus. Deadly carnivorous bacteriawarning that infections are well above normal levels. Louisiana Department of Health On Tuesday (September 16), he said 26 cases of Vibrio had been reported so far in 2025, with all patients admitted. Five of these cases were fatal. Almost all patients reported open wound exposure to seawater, and most patients had underlying health conditions. By comparison, the condition usually records around 10 Vibrio vulnificus cases and one death per year. Bacteria have become an annual threat along the Gulf Coast, along the East Coast. (August 2018, Centers for Disease Control, Verified UGC) Bibliobacteria live naturally in the seas along brackish waters, and are most common from May to October. They can infect raw or undercooked seafood, especially oysters, or people who expose cuts and scuffs to seawater. Gastrointestinal disease is the most common form of infection, but Vibrio vulnificus can cause severe wound infections and blood poisoning. Health officials say about one in five people with an infectious disease will die, sometimes within 48 hours. Nationwide, 150-200 Vibrio vulnificus cases are reported annually, with about half of them occurring in Gulf countries. Louisiana and Florida are seeing the most lawsuits and deaths this year. Related: Mississippi man with New Orleans dies from carnivorous bacteria Health experts warn that people with liver disease, diabetes, cancer, HIV, or other conditions that weaken the immune system are at the highest risk of severe illness. People who are taking medication to reduce stomach acid, or who have recently had stomach surgery, are also more vulnerable. Recommended notes by LDH: If there are scratches, please stay away from brackish or salt water. If exposure is inevitable, cover the wound with a waterproof bandage.

If exposed to seawater or raw seafood, thoroughly wash the wounds with soap and water.

If the wound is red, swollen or painful after exposure, seek medical care immediately.

If you have underlying health issues, avoid eating raw or undercooked seafood, especially oysters.

Wash your hands thoroughly after handling raw shellfish. Additional resources and prevention tips are available CDC's Biblio Page. Copyright 2025 WAFB. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

