Health
New Brain Shunt Surgery Tests Use INPH to Restore Walking and Independence in Elderly People
Newswise – Idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus (INPH) is a treatment condition caused by the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, leading to problems with walking and balance, memory loss, and bladder control. Researchers report This disorder affects up to 1.5% of people in their late 60s, and 1 in 13 people over the age of 86.
New international research led by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine researchers, published on September 16th New England Journal of Medicineprovided conclusive evidence that shunt surgery uses INPH to restore mobility and physical safety in older adults. The placebo-controlled effect in the INPH Shunting (PENS) trial is the first large, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to resolve decades of debate over whether shunts truly help patients.
“Shunts have been in use for 50 years, but skepticism continued due to the placebo effect and risk of surgery in frail elderly patients.” Mark Luciano, MD, Ph.D.Chief Director and Director of the Center for Hydrocephalus and Cerebral Fluid at Johns Hopkins. “This study shows that surgery is effective and has an acceptable safety profile. This treatment proves that it works decisively safely in the most stringent type of study possible.”
Courts supported by the National Institutes of Health, a $14 million grant from the National Institute of Neuropathy and Stroke (Ninds)was carried out by Johns Hopkins Cerebral Fluid Center of the Department of Neurosurgery. The study enrolled 99 patients in 17 centers in the US, Canada and Sweden. All patients underwent shunt surgery and functional shunts. However, half of the shunt was initially adjusted to a placebo setting. Neither the patient nor the doctor knew which group they were in.
Three months later, patients with functioning shunts were walking much faster than before surgery, but the placebo group showed virtually no change. On average, walking speeds in the shunt group improved by 0.23 meters per second. This is more than twice the threshold that researchers consider to be meaningful changes in older adults. 80% of patients with functioning shunts achieved meaningful improvement compared to only 24% in the placebo group.
“When people walk better and don't fall, everything improves. Their independence, safety, quality of life,” says Luciano.
Patients in the treatment group also showed improved balance and reported fewer falls. 46% of patients in the placebo group reported falls during the trial, compared to only 25% of patients who received a functional shunt. These benefits have a particular impact on older people. This is because low mobility and frequent falls are directly linked to loss of independence, increased injuries and increased risk of death.
Despite the potential for treatment, INPH is often overlooked. Researchers report that only about 20% of patients who can benefit from surgery will be referred for evaluation, as symptoms are dismissed as normal signs of aging. However, diagnosis can be simple.
“If you appear to have an increasing imbalance or an increasing amnesia, it's a diagnosis that can be investigated with a routine brain scan,” says Luciano. “If the ventricle is enlarged and the patient is symptomatic, they can refer them to a specialist who can further evaluate and treat them.”
Looking ahead, the PENS trial will continue to track participants for 12 months to measure long-term outcomes, including cognition, daily functioning, and quality of life. Early discoveries suggest benefits other than walking already.
“It has always been suspected that cognitive changes take longer to improve and that more detailed testing is needed,” says Luciano. “We will explain in detail how much better the patient's activity and independence is improving over the 12-month period, not just cognitively.”
The researchers are also working on developing non-invasive diagnostic methods that could replace current spinal fluid drainage tests, making it easier for clinicians to diagnose INPH and patients and diagnose them in treatment.
This study was funded by Ninds U01NS122764. ClinicalTrials.gov number NCT05081128. This work was supported by the Trial Innovation Network, funded by the National Institutes of Health under Awards U24TR001597 and U24TR004440.
Additional researchers involved in the study are Abhei Mogekal, MBBS, Jun Hua, PhD, Jessica Wollett, MA, and Daniel Hanley, MD, and Daniel Hanley. and Dr. Michael Williams and Nicholas Dasher, Washington University School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington; Mark Hamilton, CM, CM, CM, Cumming, Cumming School of Medicine, Calgary, Canada. Dr. Heather Katzen, Miami Mirror School of Medicine, Miami, Florida; Jan Malm, PhD, and Anders Eklund, from Umeo University, Umeo University, Sweden. Naomi Alpert Abel, Maryland, of the University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida. Ahmed Ruslan, MD, from the University of Health Sciences, Oregon, Portland, Oregon; Dr. Benjamin Elder, Ph.D. from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Jesse Savage, Maryland of Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield, California. Daniel Barrow, Maryland of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia. University of California Davis, Chiarash Chalet of University of California Davis, Maryland. Haley Jensen, M.Stat. Dr. Richard Holbukoff of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. PhD, Thomas J. Zwimber, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newswise.com/articles/new-brain-shunt-surgery-trial-restores-walking-and-independence-in-older-adults-with-inph
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Conservatives Six moments Farages Mortals
- Why the United States should reduce interest rates
- The handshake dispute of Pakistan with India slows the start of his Asia Cup cricket match against the VAE | International
- The south and black southern families will discover their shared roots
- Tiktok, Rare Earths, Taiwan: Trump-XI call to manage the whole range
- The luxury of the jewelry carried by the woman and the daughter of Jokowi -in -Law was demolished, reaching billions of rupees!
- Sharks bring the first round Pick Wahlstrom for PTO
- Imran Khan claims that the military trial supervised by ISI in prison
- How an old Jewish inscription has become a flash point between Turkey and Israel
- Taylor Townsend: American Tennis Star apologizes after commenting from Chinese food
- Data may notify cervical cancer survivors screening
- Caroline Levitte increases his earthquake as a sacred sign after the death of Charlie Kirk