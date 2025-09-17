Newswise – Idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus (INPH) is a treatment condition caused by the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, leading to problems with walking and balance, memory loss, and bladder control. Researchers report This disorder affects up to 1.5% of people in their late 60s, and 1 in 13 people over the age of 86.

New international research led by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine researchers, published on September 16th New England Journal of Medicineprovided conclusive evidence that shunt surgery uses INPH to restore mobility and physical safety in older adults. The placebo-controlled effect in the INPH Shunting (PENS) trial is the first large, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to resolve decades of debate over whether shunts truly help patients.

“Shunts have been in use for 50 years, but skepticism continued due to the placebo effect and risk of surgery in frail elderly patients.” Mark Luciano, MD, Ph.D.Chief Director and Director of the Center for Hydrocephalus and Cerebral Fluid at Johns Hopkins. “This study shows that surgery is effective and has an acceptable safety profile. This treatment proves that it works decisively safely in the most stringent type of study possible.”

Courts supported by the National Institutes of Health, a $14 million grant from the National Institute of Neuropathy and Stroke (Ninds)was carried out by Johns Hopkins Cerebral Fluid Center of the Department of Neurosurgery. The study enrolled 99 patients in 17 centers in the US, Canada and Sweden. All patients underwent shunt surgery and functional shunts. However, half of the shunt was initially adjusted to a placebo setting. Neither the patient nor the doctor knew which group they were in.

Three months later, patients with functioning shunts were walking much faster than before surgery, but the placebo group showed virtually no change. On average, walking speeds in the shunt group improved by 0.23 meters per second. This is more than twice the threshold that researchers consider to be meaningful changes in older adults. 80% of patients with functioning shunts achieved meaningful improvement compared to only 24% in the placebo group.

“When people walk better and don't fall, everything improves. Their independence, safety, quality of life,” says Luciano.

Patients in the treatment group also showed improved balance and reported fewer falls. 46% of patients in the placebo group reported falls during the trial, compared to only 25% of patients who received a functional shunt. These benefits have a particular impact on older people. This is because low mobility and frequent falls are directly linked to loss of independence, increased injuries and increased risk of death.

Despite the potential for treatment, INPH is often overlooked. Researchers report that only about 20% of patients who can benefit from surgery will be referred for evaluation, as symptoms are dismissed as normal signs of aging. However, diagnosis can be simple.

“If you appear to have an increasing imbalance or an increasing amnesia, it's a diagnosis that can be investigated with a routine brain scan,” says Luciano. “If the ventricle is enlarged and the patient is symptomatic, they can refer them to a specialist who can further evaluate and treat them.”

Looking ahead, the PENS trial will continue to track participants for 12 months to measure long-term outcomes, including cognition, daily functioning, and quality of life. Early discoveries suggest benefits other than walking already.

“It has always been suspected that cognitive changes take longer to improve and that more detailed testing is needed,” says Luciano. “We will explain in detail how much better the patient's activity and independence is improving over the 12-month period, not just cognitively.”

The researchers are also working on developing non-invasive diagnostic methods that could replace current spinal fluid drainage tests, making it easier for clinicians to diagnose INPH and patients and diagnose them in treatment.

This study was funded by Ninds U01NS122764. ClinicalTrials.gov number NCT05081128. This work was supported by the Trial Innovation Network, funded by the National Institutes of Health under Awards U24TR001597 and U24TR004440.

Additional researchers involved in the study are Abhei Mogekal, MBBS, Jun Hua, PhD, Jessica Wollett, MA, and Daniel Hanley, MD, and Daniel Hanley. and Dr. Michael Williams and Nicholas Dasher, Washington University School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington; Mark Hamilton, CM, CM, CM, Cumming, Cumming School of Medicine, Calgary, Canada. Dr. Heather Katzen, Miami Mirror School of Medicine, Miami, Florida; Jan Malm, PhD, and Anders Eklund, from Umeo University, Umeo University, Sweden. Naomi Alpert Abel, Maryland, of the University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida. Ahmed Ruslan, MD, from the University of Health Sciences, Oregon, Portland, Oregon; Dr. Benjamin Elder, Ph.D. from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Jesse Savage, Maryland of Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield, California. Daniel Barrow, Maryland of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia. University of California Davis, Chiarash Chalet of University of California Davis, Maryland. Haley Jensen, M.Stat. Dr. Richard Holbukoff of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. PhD, Thomas J. Zwimber, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.