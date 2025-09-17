Research shows stalker victims related to heart health problems

TAMPA, Fla. — When it comes to cases of stalking or getting a restraining order, that can be dangerous, but it's not just for the reasons many people think.

What you need to know According to new researchWomen who have experienced a creeping up and then gaining restraint order are very likely to develop cardiovascular disease.

The data was investigated over 20 years and researchers said they decided that future doctors should consider it

Dr. David Tran, a physician at Orlando Health Family Medicine, said the link between stalkers and heart conditions makes sense



New research shows that women who have experienced creeping up and then gaining restrained order are very likely to develop cardiovascular disease. The authors of the study hope that this new information will change the way physicians respond to patients with cardiovascular problems.

the study, “Experiences in obtaining stalking and inhibition orders are associated with the development of cardiovascular events in women. A prospective analysis in nurse health studies II.” It was recently featured in the American Heart Association Journal.

The researchers used information from 60,000 female nurses involved in ongoing health research. Their data were investigated over 20 years and researchers stated that they decided future physicians should consider it.

This study concluded that experiences of stalking and acquisition of inhibitory order are both associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease in women. The general experience of violence among women may affect cardiovascular health and may ensure consideration along with more traditional risk factors.

The data reaffirms that Pauline Chilton said he had been suspecting for a long time.

“When you're going through a traumatic situation, you're stressed because those stress hormones are flooding your body.

Chilton is a survivor of domestic violence and stalkers. She said some of her experiences were heartbreaking.

“I got a call from a police officer while I was in a domestic violence shelter because when I left, my abuser reported me missing, which led me to the news.

That's the story that she said it's hard to believe she's part of it.

“I was in a domestic violence shelter. I thought I was safe and the officers said you had reported you missing and you had to let me know where you were,” she said.

She said she had to hide from the stalker for years and that influenced some of her other relationships.

“There are some of my friends who thought I was dead, and some people who didn't hear from me because they didn't know where I was because they didn't know where I was.

Such stress can put pressure on your heart and emotions, but for a woman like Chilton, her heart health is what she says now is even more meticulous.

Dr. David Tran, a physician at Orlando Health Family Medicine, said the link between stalkers and heart conditions makes sense.

“We talked a lot about stress, and this was kind of the main theme that I felt came from research,” Tran said. “There's a lot of research on how stress affects the body, including this increased stress. This is like this stress hormone releases your body. And of course, it's been proven that over time, cortisol can lead to poor heart outcomes and general outcomes.”

Knowing what she knows now, Chilton said what she hoped she had told her younger self when she was spending this dark time.

“Think about your mind and think about your health,” she said.