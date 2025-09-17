Health
Golden Goose Award Honored Joseph Gal, father of modern cell biology
Image credits:Joseph Gal's Family
the Golden Goose Award The ceremony was held tonight (September 16th). Hosted and co-founded by the American Society for the Advancement of Science, the award recognizes federally funded research that may sound strange or stupid at first, but has led to prominent social benefits.
“[The Golden Goose awardees’] The story is a great example of how federal funding for basic research can be rewarded.” Barbara SnyderIn a welcoming speech at the ceremony, he was president of the American University Association, who co-founded the Golden Goose Award.
One of the winners of this year was the late Joseph Gal.The Father of Modern Cell Biology. “Gal's important contributions to science include the joint development of in situ hybridization. This is a technique that is routinely used to detect genetic abnormalities in a variety of medical conditions, from Down syndrome to cancer.
Although Gal has never been formally trained in cellular or molecular biology, his background as an avid naturalist was equipped to investigate a variety of biological phenomena in a wide range of organisms, such as frogs and pond scums. When Gar died last September, he left a lasting scientific legacy embodied in both his published works and his prolific mentees.
“His love for his work was naturally inspired and he really loved reading, so he had such detailed knowledge of it,” he said. Zera Nizamia cell biologist at PartitionBio, a biotechnology company that develops new systems for drug delivery. Nizami worked with Goal for over a decade, first as a graduate student and then as a post-doctoral fellow.
Driven by a passion for the natural world, the young gallbladder collected the plants, insects and frogs that lived around the farmhouses of a family in northern Virginia. At age 14, Gal received his first microscope from his father. Then, with the help of both parents and brother, the gal transformed his bedroom into a lab, where he completed him. microscope technique. With no formal leadership, Gal relied on textbooks, nature, and his microscopes to study the internal lives of plants and animal cells.
As a graduate student at Yale in the early 1950s, Gal became interested in chromosomal structure. He wanted to visualize a giant chromosome called Lampbrush. Chromosomes This is because of the shape found in egg cells of many animals, such as frogs and beetles. At the time, Yale University did not have the right kind of microscope to properly prepare and analyze these samples, so with the help of his uncle, he created his own. Gall continued to study these structures as a zoology instructor at the University of Minnesota, focusing on the Lampbrush chromosome for his paper project.
Ten years after completing his PhD, Gal returned to Yale University as a professor. He was considered a common practice before he was immersed in the art of molecular biology and trained female scientists.
“Someone noticed the number of women from Joe's lab and gave us a name for the girl with the gallbladder,” he said. Susan Gerbia biochemist at Brown University and a former graduate student at Gall in a recorded video.
Nizami, who joined Garu's lab in the 2000s, did not experience this in person. However, through the celebration of Garru's 10th birthday, attended by many of his lab graduates, Nizami learned about some of Garru's female mentees who faced challenges in their scientific careers due to their gender. One of them was Gerbi. “They were surprised that Joe didn't treat them differently,” Nizami said. “Joe always attributed it to his mother, who influenced his love for nature. He thought that was a very good reason for it, but I think he was a really great broke.”
1969, Gar and his student, the late geneticist. Mary-Lou Parduejoint development In situ hybridization Researching frog cells.1 This technique allows scientists to detect specific nucleotide sequences in cells using radioactive (and now fluorescent) probes. Today, both scientists and clinicians still use in-situ hybridization regularly to visualize DNA or RNA within cells.
“It's close to my heart and important,” said Gerbi, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. Scientists were able to detect extra copies using in-situ hybridization. HER2the gene that causes cancer. This diagnosis was once fatal, but is now available for treatment through immunotherapy. But Gal would not have foreseen these medical advances at the time, Gerbi said. Nizami said, “Joe developed it [in situ hybridization] From pure curiosity. ”
The mid-1970s, biochemists Elizabeth BlackburnHe is currently joining Gall's lab as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, San Francisco. Gall advised Blackburn to use pond scum as a model organism for the study of telomeres, a region of repeated sequences at the edge of linear chromosomes.
Based on his work at Gall's Lab, Blackburn continued to discover telomerase. Telomerase is an enzyme that replenishes telomeres and prevents cells from losing valuable genetic information.2 Blackburn's discovery of telomeres and telomerase ultimately beat her 2009 Nobel Prizeshe shared it with the students of the time, Carol glider, He is currently a molecular biologist at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Today, scientists still study the role of telomeres and telomerases, particularly in the context of aging and cancer.
“Joe drew great joy from his work, but he never wasted the trust that the public put into him,” Nizami said. “His research was funded by the government and by the people, and he was very enthusiastic about social contributions and a strong belief in giving back.”
