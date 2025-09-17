Michigan's latest Wayne County resident dies from West Nile virus





Mosquito bite disease and how you can protect yourself Here are four diseases that can be transmitted to humans that can be avoided by repelling insects from mosquito bites. Michigan health leaders are urging at least two Michigan states killed in 2025 from the West Nile virus, and they are urging people to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

The West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, causing no symptoms in most people. However, 1 in 150 people are severely ill, including brain swelling. A Wayne County person has died of the West Nile virus, the county health department reported September 16th. This is at least the second person in the state, and this year he died of mosquito-borne disease. From another person Kent County also died The Kent County Health Department reported from West Nile in August. Both deaths were adults with poor health. Health officials did not release their name or other details. The West Nile virus passes from infected birds to humans through mosquito bites. It does not cause symptoms in most people, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United Statesand it does not spread from person to person. For one in five people infected with the West Nile virus, symptoms include fever, headaches and physical pain. In about one in 150 infected people, the West Nile virus can cause severe, even fatal diseases, such as brain inflammation and swelling. According to the CDC, the people who are most likely to experience debilitating illnesses or die from the virus are those over the age of 50 and those with a suppressed immune system. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Medical instructors encourage anyone experiencing a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, weak muscles, confusion, or trembling to seek medical care immediately. “This tragic loss is a reminder of why the West Nile virus can have serious consequences and prevention is so important,” Wayne County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Avani Sheth said in a statement. “We encourage you to take simple and effective measures such as insect repellents and drainage drainage to protect yourself and your loved ones.” more: Michigan Health Leaders confirm that Kent County residents confirm as the state's 1st 2025 death of the West Nile more: Michigan teen Savanna DeHart was bitten by a small mosquito, and the ability to walk Activities in the West Nile in Michigan usually peak from late August to early September, but cases can occur in the summer and early fall. As of September 12, Michigan had reported 17 cases of the West Nile virus this year in the next counties of Wayne, Kent, Emmett, Ionia, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland and Sanilak. Four people died of the West Nile virus in Michigan in 2024, said Lynn Satfin, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Preventing mosquito bites and mosquitoes from breeding near your home is one of the best protections against other mosquito-borne diseases, such as the West Nile virus and Eastern horse encephalitis and Jamestown Canyon virus. Recommended: Mosquitoes avoid the most active dusk and dawn outdoors.

When going outside, I wear light, loose clothing that completely covers my arms and legs. Look for clothing and gear that has been treated with the insecticide permethrin.

Using EPA registered insect repellent Use any of the following active ingredients to DEET, picalidine, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil or parament handiol as active ingredients.

It covers holes in doors and window screens to keep mosquitoes away from home. Furthermore, the CDC suggests that people should try to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing water standing around the home. Some suggestions: Empty containers that can collect water such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, bird baths, pet bowls, flower pots, and garbage containers.

Beautiful roof grooves.

Treat water standing in a holding pond or drain with mosquito larvae agent. Kristen Shamus: Contact [email protected]. Subscribe to Detroit Free Press.

