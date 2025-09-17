Health
Chronic insomnia can speed up brain aging
It is common for people to feel that their brain is not working 100% the next day after a bad night's sleep. However, new research suggests that regular falling or struggling to sleep can have long-term consequences for brain health and lead to even greater problems.
In this study, the researchers looked at data on 2,750 cognitively healthy elderly people, an average of about 70 years of age over approximately five years. Approximately 16% had chronic insomnia.
All participants underwent annual cognitive tests, including brain imaging, to analyze potential links between brain changes and sleep disorders.
By the end of the study period, 14% of participants with chronic insomnia developed symptoms Mild cognitive impairment or dementia, Compared to 10% of people who do not suffer from insomnia.
After adjusting for factors such as age, sleeping pill use and diagnosis of another sleep disorder, such as sleep apnea, the researchers determined that people with insomnia are 40% more likely to develop mild cognitive impairment or dementia.
“[Our results suggest that] Insomnia can be a modifiable risk factor for brain health and dementia reduction. Therefore, individuals struggling to fall or fall asleep should pursue medical assessments to reduce risks,” the lead study author says Diego Carvalho, MarylandAssistant Professor of Neurology and Sleep Medicine Physician at the Mayo Clinic Center for Sleep Medicine Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
How poor sleep affects brain health
Dr. Carvalho says new research will add to the growing evidence as well as the growing evidence of connections between Sleep deprivation and cognitive decline. “However, few studies have specifically seen the diagnosis of insomnia and the changes in the brain we evaluated,” he says.
At the start of the study, the researchers also asked participants with insomnia if they had been sleeping more or less than normal over the past two weeks.
Using brain scans, the researchers then looked for changes related to cognitive problems: high intensity in white matter and pockets of tissue damage known as protein deposits called amyloid plaques.
Participants with insomnia who reported less than normal sleep in the last two weeks had more white substances and amyloid plaques than those with insomnia who noted that they were free of such problems. They also had a high chance of getting a score on cognitive tests.
Meanwhile, participants with insomnia reported obtaining more Sleep than usual two weeks before the start of the study is likely to result in less intense white matter and may be less cognitive risk.
Learning shares valuable insights, but has limitations
“These findings emphasize that sleep is essential for brain health. When we see that insomnia can damage brain structures and promote cognitive decline, it becomes clear that treatment for sleep disorders must be a fundamental pillar of health care.” Dr. Jennifer Martina spokesman for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and a professor of medicine at David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA, Los Angeles, was not involved in the research.
The study authors point out that the study did not assess the severity of insomnia or changes in symptoms of insomnia over time. In addition, Sleeping habits – It was self-reported without objective sleep research data to analyze sleep duration and other sleep characteristics, including perceptions of how much sleep participants were getting, Carvalho said.
Dr. Martin also points out that the participant pool may limit the ability to generalize the findings to all. “Even though sleep disorders affect people of all races and ethnicities, over 90% of study participants were white,” she says.
What is insomnia?
“The main difference is that if you can choose your schedule, such as sleeping late at night, people who are owls at night sleep better,” says Martin. “People with insomnia don't sleep well no matter when they try. Being an owl at night doesn't necessarily matter if they can adjust their schedule and get the sleep they need.”
Insomnia is “very treatable”
“Studies like this highlight the potentially serious, long-term consequences of sleep deprivation, which are increasing concern as the population ages. Most importantly, this study identifies opportunities for targeting sleep health improvements as a protective factor against cognitive decline,” says Martin.
“We all experience sleepless nights here and there, but if insomnia occurs at least several times a month, affects daily activities and moods, or does not improve through self-care efforts, we need to consider seeing a doctor,” says Martin.
