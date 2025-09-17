Health
These 5 advice can worsen your insomnia
Analysis: Sleep therapists explain why a good sleep hygiene strategy is more harmful than good for people suffering from insomnia
by Kirsty Vant, Royal Holloway University, London
We all know how good you feel after good night sleep. Science backs up this: high quality sleep Boost Cardiovascular health, immune function, brain health, emotional health. Naturally, many people are keen to improve their sleep, “Sleep Hygiene” It has become a reliable strategy.
Sleep hygiene refers to habits and environmental factors Promote Good sleep, maintaining regular bedtime, avoiding screens before bed, and reducing caffeine. These are wise tips for healthy sleepers. However, for people with insomnia, some sleep hygiene practices can backfire. Rather than solving that, it strengthens insomnia.
As a sleep therapistI've seen that good intentions can sometimes make things worse. Here are five common sleep hygiene strategies that can be more harmful than good for people suffering from insomnia.
Spend more time in bed
When sleep doesn't come easily, it's appealing to sleep early or lie down later, hoping to “catch up,” but this strategy is often Backfire. The longer you wake up and spend your time in bed, the less the mental connection between bed and sleep – and Enhance the link between bed and frustration.
Instead, try it Limit your time in bed. I go to sleep a little later and wake up at the same time every morning. This strengthens sleep pressure – the drive to natural sleep in your body – and helps you recover your bed as a sleep cues rather than awakening.
Strictly avoid screens
We are often told to throw away the screen before going to bed. The blue light they emit suppresses melatoninhormones that help regulate sleep. However, this advice may be oversimplified. In reality, people with insomnia may reach for their phones because they can't sleep – It's not the other way around. Living in the darkness with nothing to occupy your mind can create the perfect storm for anxiety and rethinking. Both have fuel insomnia.
Consider using the screen strategically rather than banning it entirely. Select calm, unstimulating content, use the Night Mode setting, and avoid scrolling unconsciously. A quiet podcast or gentle documentary will be a proper distraction to help you relax.
I completely cut off caffeine
Caffeine Block adenosinea neurotransmitter that makes us feel sleepy. But not everyone handles caffeine the same way – Genetics plays a role How quickly do you metabolize?
Some people may have morning coffee to help them Shaking away sleep inertia (the moodiness you feel when you're waking up), and then become active, it can support the rhythm that will cause a healthy sleep. If you are sensitive to caffeine, it is wise to avoid it later in the day, but it is not necessarily necessary to cut it out completely. Understanding individual responses is important.
I'm working hard to “optimize” my sleep
From wearable trackers to specialized mattresses and “sleep-promoting” sprays, the global “sleep economy” covers everything. Over 460 billion euros. Many of these products may be well-intentioned, but they can contribute to the modern state known as Ortsonnia: Anxiety driven by trying to complete your sleep.
It's important to remember that Sleep is an autonomous functionLike digestion and blood pressure. We can affect sleep through healthy habits, but we cannot force it. Being engrossed with the quality of your sleep can paradoxically make it worse. Sometimes the best approach is to worry too much about sleep. And let your body do what it is designed for.
I expect the same sleep every night
Healthy sleep is not a certain number of hours. It responds dynamically to our lives. All factors such as stress, physical health, age, environment, and even parenting responsibility It affects sleep. For example, human infants need to be fed every few hours, and the adult sleep patterns adapt to meet their needs.
Expecting rigid consistency from sleep sets unrealistic expectations. Some nights are better than others – it's normal.
How am I in my years as a sleep therapist? Sleep privilege – Ability and opportunity to sleep well – Can distort conversations around sleep. Telling someone with insomnia “just turn off the switch” is like telling someone with an eating disorder to say “healthy food.” It's oversimplifying complex problems.
Perhaps the most harmful belief burned into sleep hygiene culture is the idea that sleep is completely within our control, and poor sleep means that you have to do something wrong.
If you are struggling with sleep, evidence-based treatments are available beyond sleep hygiene. Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is a gold standard psychological intervention. New drugs are also available: Orexin receptor antagonists (Suvorexant, Lemborexant, Daridorexantfor example) – a drug that blocks the brain's awakening orexin system to help you fall and stay asleep. Insomnia is common and can be treated. No, it's not your fault.
Kirsty Vant I am a doctoral researcher in the Department of Psychology. Royal Holloway University, London. This article was originally published conversation
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not represent or reflect those of RTé.
|
