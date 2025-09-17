World Rabies Day 2025





The theme for this year's World Rabies Day is “You, Me, Community Now.” The 19th rabies day was listed on September 28th this year. This year's “What's Now: You, Me, and the Community” is calling on you, me, and our community to take responsibility, work together and promote real change. For the first time in its 19-year history, the WRD theme does not include the term “rabies,” indicating how well this movement has been established. Whether you're an individual, part of an organization, or a decision maker, the time to act is today. What does theme mean?

you – Take action in your personal life: Educate yourself on how to vaccinate your dog and prevent rabies and pre- and post-exposure prevention, or advocate for better policies.

– Educate yourself on how to vaccinate your dog and prevent rabies and pre- and post-exposure prevention, or advocate for better policies. myself – Example: Example: Inspire others, train professionals, and support rabies elimination efforts in the community.

Inspire others, train professionals, and support rabies elimination efforts in the community. community – Work together: It will host vaccination campaigns, educate learners and their families, and promote a stronger rabies elimination program. Our call for action now is the difference between life and death. As a neglected tropical disease (NTD), rabies affects disproportionately poor communities, primarily in Africa and Asia. Every nine minutes, rabies claims another victim, but death is 100% preventable. When we work together, eliminating this disease depends on all of us who act now! Important highlights of 2025 Focus on community engagement It is important to prevent dog bites and to recognize what to do if a dog bite occurs. Rabies does not have to be fatal if all post-exposure steps were taken. To support the understanding of the community, we developed a series of educational films. The film is aimed at a wide range of audiences. For kidsthe focus is the importance of how to behave responsibly around dogs and telling adults whether or not they are bitten or hurt by animals. For parents, teachers and community The second movie It focuses on the important importance of immediate wound cleaning in the event of a bite. For community healthcare workers, The third movie It highlights the important steps to take before seeking further clinical advice. Rabies integrated into Gavi 5.0 A major milestone for global rabies elimination efforts; Rabies was included in Gavi's 5.0 vaccine investment strategy. Five countries, Tanzania, Madagascar, Ivory Coast, Yemen and Syria, have already successfully applied for support. Currently, plans are underway to support these countries in the deployment of the programme. Integrated Byte Case Management (IBCM) flyer and checklist launched The new IBCM flyer and checklist are being developed as a practical how-to guide for IBCM. The checklist provides a clear process for IBCM and provides an overview of the main benefits and prerequisites, including practical information on how to prepare for IBCM. Global Health Observatory has been updated The WHO Global Health Observatory has been updated, Newly available rabies datasupports data-driven policy and programming. The platform provides a clearer picture of global advancements and the remaining gaps in data and surveillance. Rabies podcast today Who is the founder's partner? Unite against the Rabies Forum There are a variety of resources, including Rabies Series 2. here. The series focused on the various challenges tackling rabies in conflict-affected environments and the importance of raising awareness in endemic and non-epidemic countries. World Rabies Day's 2025 theme, Act Now: You, Me, Community, is a powerful call to share responsibility and immediate action, reinforcing that rabies prevention is not a silent effort. This is a common responsibility beyond the pillars of human health and animal health, including vaccinations and community involvement. By acting together, this preventable disease can be completely eliminated. How can you act now? Host the event – Host a Rabies Awareness campaign, school workshops, or local vaccination drives.

Host a Rabies Awareness campaign, school workshops, or local vaccination drives. Nominating a rabies hero – Submit your World Rabies Day Award nomination to celebrate individuals who have already made a difference.

Submit your World Rabies Day Award nomination to celebrate individuals who have already made a difference. Learn and share – Take who is a free online course and spread awareness to your network.

Take who is a free online course and spread awareness to your network. Lift your voice – Share your message on social media, talk with local leaders, and organize discussions in the community. You can be part of the solution! Action now: You, me, community It's more than a theme. It is a call to take action that saves lives. Make the world's rabies day the most impactful in 2025. What do you do to act now? If you are planning an activity, sign up for your own event here and to follow Other events.

