Data may notify cervical cancer survivors screening





The new data support the need for “recommendations for age-based and duration-based anal cancer screening” for cervical cancer survivors, the researchers say. The team found that cervical cancer survivors aged 65-75 years and cervical cancer diagnosis was the highest for cervical cancer survivors in at least 20 years. These findings were reported in Jama Network Open. Researchers analyzed the incidence of anal cancer Cervical cancer Survivors using data from the National Cancer Institute SEER Registry from 1975 to 1999 and 2000-2021. A total of 85,524 patients were diagnosed with cervical cancer, with 64 cases of anal cancer in this group. The overall incidence of anal cancer among cervical cancer survivors was 7.8 cases per 100,000 person-years. When patients were analyzed by age, the incidence of anal cancer was lowest among patients under 45 years (2.4 per 100,000 person-years), followed by ages 45-54 (4.6 per 100,000 person-years), 55-64 (100,000 person-years), and 75 (100,000 person-years) (100,000 person-years). The incidence was highest among patients aged 65-74 years (17.6 cases per 100,000 person-years). When patients have been analyzed since the diagnosis of cervical cancer, the incidence of anal cancer was lowest among patients diagnosed 5-10 years ago (5.1 per 100,000 person-years), followed by patients diagnosed 5 years ago (5.8 per 100,000 person-years), followed by those diagnosed 10-15 years ago (12.7 per 100,000 people-years), and at least 20 years ago (100,000 people-years). The researchers concluded that “the study provides important data to inform recommendations for screening anal cancer among the high-risk population of women with a history of cervical cancer.” However, the team also stated that “future research is important to understand the benefits and harms of screening and determine the optimal age to begin screening and optimal screening intervals.” Disclosure: This study was supported by the National Cancer Institute. Some research authors revealed conflicts of interest. See the original reference for full disclosure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cancertherapyadvisor.com/news/screening-cervical-cancer-survivors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos