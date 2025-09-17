Health
AI can predict your future health – like the weather
James GallagherHealth and Science Correspondent
Scientists say artificial intelligence can predict health problems for people over the next decade.
This technique has learned to find patterns in people's medical records to calculate the risk of over 1,000 diseases.
Researchers say predicting a 70% chance of rain is like weather forecasting, but for human health.
Their vision is to use AI models to find high-risk patients to prevent illness and help hospitals understand demand in areas that have been around for years.
The model, called Delphi-2M, uses similar technology for famous AI chatbots like ChatGpt.
AI chatbots are trained to understand linguistic patterns so that they can predict the sequence of words in sentences.
Delphi-2M is trained to find patterns in anonymous medical records, so you can predict what will come next.
It does not predict an exact date, like the October 1 heart attack, but instead estimates the likelihood of 1,231 diseases.
“So, we can do that for healthcare, just like weather where there is a 70% chance of rain,” Professor Ewan Birney, interim executive director of the European Institute of Molecular Biobiology, told me.
“And we can do it for not only one illness but all illnesses at the same time. We couldn't do it. I'm excited,” he said.
The AI model was initially developed using anonymous UK data (including lifestyle habits such as hospitalization, GP records, and smoking), but was collected from over 400,000 people. UK Biobank Research Project.
The model was then tested to see if forecasts were stacked using data from other Biobank participants, and used medical records of 1.9 million people in Denmark.
“That's good, it's really good in Denmark,” says Professor Bernie.
“If we say our model is one risk for next year, it seems like it really turns out to be a tenth.”
This model is ideal for predicting diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart attacks, and sepsis, with distinct disease progression rather than random events like infectious diseases.
What can you do with the results?
People are already offering cholesterol-lowering statins based on calculations of the risk of heart attacks and stroke.
Although AI tools are not ready for clinical use, the plan is to use them in a similar way, finding high-risk patients while they have the opportunity to intervene early and prevent disease.
This includes medication and specific lifestyle advice. For example, they are more likely to develop liver disorders that benefit from reducing alcohol intake than the general population.
Artificial intelligence can also help inform disease screening programs and analyze all medical records in your area to predict demand. This will help you plan your resources, including the number of heart attacks in Norwich in 2030.
“This is the beginning of a new way to understand human health and disease progression,” said Professor Moritz Gerstung, head of AI in Oncology at DKFZ, a German Cancer Research Centre.
He added: “A generative models like ours could help one day personalize care and predict large-scale health care needs.”
AI model, Explained in the science journal Naturepurification and testing is required before clinical use.
There is also a potential bias as it was built from UK biobank data. This is drawn mainly from people aged 40 to 70, not from the entire population.
The model is currently being upgraded to account for more medical data such as imaging, genetics, and blood analysis.
However, Professor Bernie said: “This is research. Everything needs to be tested, well regulated and thought before using it, but here's the technology to make this kind of prediction.”
He expects it will follow a similar path to the use of genomics in healthcare. There, because of his confidence in technology from scientists, it took him 10 years to go to healthcare where he could use it on a daily basis.
This study was a collaboration between the European Institute of Molecular Biology, the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), and the University of Copenhagen.
“We consider this work to be an important step towards a scalable, interpretable and most important ethically responsible form of predictive modeling in medicine,” said Professor Gustavo Sudre, AI researcher at Neuroimaging at King's College London.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2pj502ev6o
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EU Chamber in China Flags Manufacturing Diseases, requesting the correction of courses in the plan at 5 years
- Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, other world leaders salute Prime Minister Modi at his 75th birthday
- Army veteran that burned the American flag near the White House pleads not guilty of federal accusations
- Why the Oxford Charlie Kirk Oxford unions scandal is important
- Guy defeated SLK with 14 points. View videos, highlights and statistics
- See the FCC chair after CNN's response after Kimmel is taken from the air
- Vernon Trackster Matapults up to seven medals at 55+BC games
- Why “Arab-Islamic NATO” could be worrying for India
- “ India is committed to strengthening the links '': PM Modi Thank you Putin for the birthday call
- Alex Forenton, recovered after Hockey Canada test, will not return to senators, says GM
- What happened to Donald Trump's first day of the UK State visit? | | | |]BBC News
- Steel without confidence: Xi Jinpings Pla purges in the middle of the military power show