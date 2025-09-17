AI can predict your future health – like the weather

James GallagherHealth and Science Correspondent

Jeff Dowling/embl-ebi Researchers have developed code for AI models to search for patterns in people's medical records

Scientists say artificial intelligence can predict health problems for people over the next decade. This technique has learned to find patterns in people's medical records to calculate the risk of over 1,000 diseases. Researchers say predicting a 70% chance of rain is like weather forecasting, but for human health. Their vision is to use AI models to find high-risk patients to prevent illness and help hospitals understand demand in areas that have been around for years.

The model, called Delphi-2M, uses similar technology for famous AI chatbots like ChatGpt. AI chatbots are trained to understand linguistic patterns so that they can predict the sequence of words in sentences. Delphi-2M is trained to find patterns in anonymous medical records, so you can predict what will come next. It does not predict an exact date, like the October 1 heart attack, but instead estimates the likelihood of 1,231 diseases. “So, we can do that for healthcare, just like weather where there is a 70% chance of rain,” Professor Ewan Birney, interim executive director of the European Institute of Molecular Biobiology, told me. “And we can do it for not only one illness but all illnesses at the same time. We couldn't do it. I'm excited,” he said.

Jeff Dowling/embl-ebi Chief researcher Professor Ewan Birney says models' predictions of illnesses will accumulate

The AI ​​model was initially developed using anonymous UK data (including lifestyle habits such as hospitalization, GP records, and smoking), but was collected from over 400,000 people. UK Biobank Research Project. The model was then tested to see if forecasts were stacked using data from other Biobank participants, and used medical records of 1.9 million people in Denmark. “That's good, it's really good in Denmark,” says Professor Bernie. “If we say our model is one risk for next year, it seems like it really turns out to be a tenth.” This model is ideal for predicting diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart attacks, and sepsis, with distinct disease progression rather than random events like infectious diseases.

What can you do with the results?

People are already offering cholesterol-lowering statins based on calculations of the risk of heart attacks and stroke. Although AI tools are not ready for clinical use, the plan is to use them in a similar way, finding high-risk patients while they have the opportunity to intervene early and prevent disease. This includes medication and specific lifestyle advice. For example, they are more likely to develop liver disorders that benefit from reducing alcohol intake than the general population. Artificial intelligence can also help inform disease screening programs and analyze all medical records in your area to predict demand. This will help you plan your resources, including the number of heart attacks in Norwich in 2030. “This is the beginning of a new way to understand human health and disease progression,” said Professor Moritz Gerstung, head of AI in Oncology at DKFZ, a German Cancer Research Centre. He added: “A generative models like ours could help one day personalize care and predict large-scale health care needs.”