Idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus (INPH) is a treatable condition caused by the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, leading to problems with walking and balance, memory loss, and bladder control. This disorder affects up to 1.5% of people in their late 60s, and 1 in 13 people over the age of 86.

New International Studies, led by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in collaboration with the University of Utah and 10 additional institutions, was published on September 16th. New England Journal of Medicineprovided conclusive evidence that shunt surgery uses INPH to restore mobility and safety in older adults. The placebo-controlled effect in the INPH Shunting (PENS) trial is the first large, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to resolve decades of debate over whether shunts truly help patients.

“The findings in favour of the effectiveness of the shunt were so persuasive that the independent board reviewing the trial stopped it early and instructed all participants to open the 'placebo' shunt immediately.” Richard HolbukovSenior author of research and faculty at the Utah Data Coordination Center (DCC) at the University of Utah. DCC led research planning, implementation, data management and statistics.

“This trial will significantly increase awareness of idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus between doctors and their patients and improve the lives of many older Yutang and others.

The trial registered 99 patients in 17 centers in the United States, Canada and Sweden. All had shunt surgery and a functioning shunt. However, half of the shunt was initially adjusted to a placebo setting that temporarily blocks drainage. Neither the patient nor the doctor knew which group they were in.

Three months later, the results showed that the patient with the functioning shunt walked significantly faster than before surgery, but the placebo group showed no substantial change. On average, walking speeds in the open shunt group improved by 0.23 meters per second. This is considered a meaningful change for older people with more than twice the threshold. 80% of patients with functioning shunts achieved meaningful improvement compared to 24% in the placebo group.

“Shunts have been in use for 50 years, but skepticism continued due to the strong placebo effect and the risk of surgery in frail elderly patients.” Mark LucianoChief Director and Director of Johns Hopkins' Cerebral Fluid Center. “This study shows that surgery is effective and has an acceptable safety profile. This treatment proves that it works decisively safely in the most stringent type of study possible.”

Patients in the treatment group also showed improved balance and reported fewer falls. 46% of patients in the placebo group reported falls during the trial, compared to only 25% of patients who received a functional shunt. These benefits are especially meaningful for older people. This is because mobility and frequent falls are directly linked to loss of independence, nursing home placement, and higher risk of death.

Despite the potential for treatment, INPH is often overlooked. Researchers report that only about 20% of patients who can benefit from the surgery will be referred for evaluation, as symptoms are dismissed as normal signs of aging. However, diagnosis can be simple.

“If you appear to have an increasing imbalance or an increasing amnesia, it's a diagnosis that can be investigated with a routine brain scan,” Luciano said. “If the ventricle is enlarged and the patient is symptomatic, they can refer them to a specialist who can further evaluate and treat them.”

Looking ahead, the PENS trial will continue to track participants for 12 months to measure long-term outcomes, including cognition, daily functioning, and quality of life. Early discoveries suggest benefits other than walking already.

“99 patients during the trial are being followed for an additional year to establish long-term durability of the shunt benefits.

The researchers are also working on developing non-invasive diagnostic methods that can replace current spinal fluid drainage tests, which will help clinicians diagnose INPH patients and connect them to treatment.

This study was funded by Ninds U01NS122764. ClinicalTrials.gov number NCT05081128. This work was supported by the Trial Innovation Network, funded under the National Institutes of Health Awards U24TR001597, U24TR004440.

