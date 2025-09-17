Researchers found it more cost-effective to treat patients obesity New research results have shown that compared to glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAS) in Jama surgery.1

Obesity affects an estimated 1 billion people in 2022 and is a known risk factor for many chronic diseases that require long-term treatment. Class II patients (body mass index) [BMI] ≥35) and class III (BMI ≥40) obesity is at the highest risk of low health outcomes. The most effective treatment to date is metabolic bariatric surgery (MBS), which has two types of gastrointestinal resection and gastric bypass, outweighing other weight loss interventions such as CLP-1S tilzepatide and semaglutide, such as cost-effectiveness and efficiency.2 Regarding outcomes, patients can experience weight loss of approximately 25% to 30% of their total body weight, unlike using GLP-1, which requires long-term adherence. Additionally, patients often experience recurrence of weight gain after discontinuation. However, despite lower complications and mortality rates, bariatric surgery is often considered the final surgery after other weight loss interventions have not achieved patients' weight loss goals despite increased weight loss and cost-effectiveness.1

Bariatric surgery may be better at treating weight loss than GLP-1RA. | Image Credit @Vadim-Adobestock

This study used data from the US Highmark Health Insurance Claims database and Allegheny Health Network Electronic Medical Record (EMRS) including medical and pharmacy health encounters. Diagnosis; Procedure; Costs negotiated with each claim. Participants were required to be responsible for Highmark Insurance coverage for at least 6 months prior to treatment and for at least 12 months of follow-up data. Total patient weight loss and continued monthly costs (pharmacy, medical care, and surgery) were assessed at baseline and over 24 months after initial treatment.

The most efficient and cost-effective treatment for weight loss

The primary study cohort consisted of 30,458 patients with MBS who received MBS last year and 14,101 patients who received 16,357. Their average age was 50 years, with 20,118 (66.1%) being female patients. The average follow-up period was 34 months for MBS and 32 months for GLP-1.

Average (SD) adjustment costs included pharmacies and medical costs. During the six-month baseline period, researchers observed similar monthly costs for MBS and GLP-1: $1673.29 ($102.59) and $1601.32 ($97.27) ($97.27) (p = .61), respectively. The average (SE) monthly costs for the GLP-1 group increased significantly from the baselines in the first and second years of follow-up, respectively. $2841.83 ($130.29) (p <.001) and $2448.42 ($27.46) (p <.001). However, the MBS group had a higher average (SE) cost 1 year after baseline, but dramatically lower monthly costs with second year baseline: $3161.49 ($143.63) vs. $1154.68 ($85.82) (p <.001).

The researchers linked the higher costs of the first year of follow-up for the MBS group with the immediate short-term cost of surgery. Overall, the total cost over the two years was $63,483.00 ($946.50) for the GLP-1, $51,794.04 ($1376.70) for the MBS, and $11,689 average cost savings ($11,689) for the averagep <.001).

“The chronic nature of obesity requires long-term (and potentially lifelong) treatment with GLP-1 RAS, achieving durable weight loss and incurring monthly costs,” the study authors explained. “In contrast, after MBS, monthly costs are much lower.”

Regarding weight loss, for groups with BMI of 40 or higher, weight loss data was only available in a small number of patients who received MBS (n = 1291) and patients who used GLP-1 (n = 27). These cohorts represent 9.2% and 1.6% of the entire study population, respectively. At baseline, the MBS group had an average BMI of 45.2 compared to 46.1 seen in the GLP-1 group. Those who received MBS significantly outperformed the GLP-1 group in terms of weight loss. 98.8% (n = 1275) of the MBS cohort lost at least 5% of the starting weight, while 96% (n = 1239) lost at least 10%. In comparison, 184 patients (71.6%) achieved weight loss of at least 5%, and 118 patients (45.9%) achieved weight loss of at least 10% with GLP-1 RA therapy (p for both <.001).

“We also observed that MBS had significantly fewer obesity-related comorbidities at follow-up than GLP-1 RAS, and was associated with reduced healthcare use,” the study authors wrote. “This suggests that the lifetime costs of treatment of comorbidities and healthcare utilization may also be significantly lower after MBS than GLP-1 RA treatment.”

This study had several limitations, including changes in follow-up time, reliance on billing and EMR data with potential bias, and differences in baseline characteristics between subsamples. Furthermore, the purpose of the prescription was not consistently identified, and results may not apply outside of the US healthcare system. Despite efforts to adjust for confounding factors, unmeasured confounding factors may still affect findings.

“Surgical treatments may offer greater efficacy at a lower cost than obesity control drugs for durable treatment of obesity,” the study authors concluded. “More research is needed to determine whether there are subgroups of patients who will benefit from referrals to previous surgery.”

