Connect with us

Health

“Tooth Eye” Surgery Restores Eye Acuity in First Canadian Patients

“Tooth Eye” Surgery Restores Eye Acuity in First Canadian Patients

 


Qian Chow | September 17, 2025

Dr. Greg Moloney is in the eye test room with equipment in the background.
Dr. Greg Moloney and his team performed Canada's first tooth eye manipulation earlier this year. (Image credit: Angibbon, Providence Healthcare)

Clinical faculty at UBC School of Medicine created a history in Canada's first step, which uses the patient's own teeth, the amazing eye implants to restore vision.

Dr. Greg Moloney, an ophthalmologist and clinical associate professor at UBC's Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, began implementing the procedure earlier this year at Team A Mount St. Joseph's Hospital run by Providence Healthcare.

A procedure known as “tooth teeth” surgery, or bone-odonto-keratoprostesis, involves removing the patient's teeth and inserting an artificial lens through its center. The surgeon then implants the teeth into the patient's cheeks, promoting tissue growth before implanting them into the eye.

Several previously blind BC patients are now undergoing procedures and have recovered to some degree of vision. They are the first patients to undergo surgery in Canada and are designed to help people whose blindness is associated with scarring on the surface of the eye from conditions like trauma, chemical burns, or autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Moloney and one of those patients, Brent Chapman, 34, of North Vancouver; I recently spoke with CNN About life-changing steps.

For Dr. Moloney, being able to help patients like the Chapman restoration site is a powerful experience.

“It's like watching people leave their time capsules and reintroducing themselves into the world,” Dr. Moloney told CNN. “It's very emotional for us.”

Check out Dr. Moloney's work and Chapman's experience as one of the first Canadian patients in the CNN article. Rare “dental eye” surgery will restore human vision in 20 years, Released on September 15th, 2025.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.med.ubc.ca/news/tooth-in-eye-surgery-restores-patient-vision-in-a-canadian-first/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: