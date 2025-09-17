Dr. Greg Moloney and his team performed Canada's first tooth eye manipulation earlier this year. (Image credit: Angibbon, Providence Healthcare)

Clinical faculty at UBC School of Medicine created a history in Canada's first step, which uses the patient's own teeth, the amazing eye implants to restore vision.

Dr. Greg Moloney, an ophthalmologist and clinical associate professor at UBC's Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, began implementing the procedure earlier this year at Team A Mount St. Joseph's Hospital run by Providence Healthcare.

A procedure known as “tooth teeth” surgery, or bone-odonto-keratoprostesis, involves removing the patient's teeth and inserting an artificial lens through its center. The surgeon then implants the teeth into the patient's cheeks, promoting tissue growth before implanting them into the eye.

Several previously blind BC patients are now undergoing procedures and have recovered to some degree of vision. They are the first patients to undergo surgery in Canada and are designed to help people whose blindness is associated with scarring on the surface of the eye from conditions like trauma, chemical burns, or autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Moloney and one of those patients, Brent Chapman, 34, of North Vancouver; I recently spoke with CNN About life-changing steps.

For Dr. Moloney, being able to help patients like the Chapman restoration site is a powerful experience.

“It's like watching people leave their time capsules and reintroducing themselves into the world,” Dr. Moloney told CNN. “It's very emotional for us.”

Check out Dr. Moloney's work and Chapman's experience as one of the first Canadian patients in the CNN article. Rare “dental eye” surgery will restore human vision in 20 years, Released on September 15th, 2025.