



The number of measles cases in northern Queensland doubled, with warnings from more exposure sites, including the Cairns Hospital's maternity ward. Three new cases have been confirmed across the region, bringing the total number of measles infections to six. Cairns Hospital confirmed that potentially infectious visitors spent more than eight hours in the maternity ward. The hospital has issued alerts for enforced masks on visitors and staff at special care nursery, obstetrics department, cancer care wards, cancer care centres and intensive care units. “We don't need masks elsewhere, but we strongly encourage everyone who participates in either Cairns Hospital or a medical facility to wear them.” The spokesman said. The first case of measles was linked to a backpacker hostel in Cairns. Initial diagnosis was confirmed in a patient arriving from Bali. All five other infectious diseases are believed to have been acquired locally. Cairns Hospital's Maternity Ward is listed as a new exposure site with the latest measles outbreak. (ABC News: Brendan Mounter)) Cairns Hospital CEO Leena Singh said the incident would inevitably arrive at the hospital. She said it was because people could become infectious before they developed symptoms that might lead people to work without realizing that it was contagious. Singh said the infection was in the community. “The ones in the hospital where we are very vigilant hold great records of where our staff went and where the exposure is,” she said. Australian measles vaccine advice was reviewed amid the global outbreak A new study suggesting that a 4-month-old young baby may need to be vaccinated, some Australian babies may face an increased risk of measles infection due to current vaccination guidelines. He said the mask mission within the hospital was to protect patients, not due to previous exposure. “Everyone who visits these areas should come in with the masks we provide to minimize the risk,” she said. Singh said measles vaccinations are generally available to children from their first birthday, but could be offered to babies at six months of GPS. Exposure site revealed Currently, multiple new exposure sites are being added to the ongoing public health warnings. It includes the Marieba and Smithfield site, as well as restaurants, shops, hostels and medical centres in Cairns. Singh said people should check their vaccination status and call 13 health if they are not feeling well looking for symptoms of measles, including fever, water eyes and rash. Those who are not vaccinated or immunocompromised are at the highest risk of developing illness or serious complications.

