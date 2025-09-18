Science reveals five overeating traps – are you caught in one?





September 17, 2025 – Researchers have identified five different patterns of overeating that could interfere with Weight Even during the hardest working diet, loss efforts. Recognizing them is key to maintaining a healthy weight. The goal is to help people understand them trigger And the root cause of overeating, “make sure food doesn't become a problem,” said research author Dr. Nabil Arshurafa, associate professor. Preventive medication at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. This strategy may be more effective than common approaches such as counting calories and maintaining a food diary. This is often lacking due to inaccuracy. Arshurafa recalls observing a nutritionist session with a patient who had stuck with one visit to McDonald's. For new things studyParticipants wore two sensors, one like a smartwatch, and the other two sensors, a smart necklace. Participants wore equipment for two weeks. Alshurafa, a computer scientist, and his team analyzed the data to identify five overeating patterns. Takeout feast: Some are working on delivery and takeout. It is a habit that has been linked to shared experiences, such as deliberating what to order with friends and enjoying food together at home on a movie night.

The fun of an evening restaurant: Restaurant dinners that you find comfortable and luxurious and socially attractive with family and friends can bring out the time for meals and often allow you to eat more.

Night craving: People who look to late-night snacks, especially with the goal of being prepared and rewind at home, risk eating past the fulfillment point.

Uncontrolled pleasure meals: These spontaneous pleasure-seeking rampages often occur during work or research, and can be caused by cognitive overload, impairing the ability to self-regulate.

Stress-driven evening nibbing: Anxiety fuel grazing – usually at snacks rather than large meals – was associated with higher Anxiety fuel grazing – usually at snacks rather than large meals – was associated with higher stress Levels and other emotions that make you feel lonely. It was common among participants to have multiple of these patterns.

What to do Good news: If you identify any of those dietary patterns, you have already taken the first step to overcome them. Understanding your dietary patterns and paying attention to how your body feels can bring about positive changes to you, said Dr. Sara Style, a behavioral nutrition expert at the University of Otago in New Zealand.Intuitive meals” – Listen to your body clues and guide you when, when, and how much you eat. “Defining “overeating overeating” as an uncomfortable fulfillment, Stiles said. It affects health and quality of life. think return Style suggested how you felt before eating. What were your thoughts, feelings, emotions, physical sensations, or memories? What actions before eating – what have you done or what would you not do? “It's important to identify what changes something that's in someone else's personal control,” Stiles said. “We'll focus on changing patterns. What can you do in the next 24 hours that are suitable for eating within your comfort zone? What can you do in the long term in the situation of interest to reduce your chances of being comfortable?” Style added that if you have the urge to do so, it's okay to eat from time to time beyond bloating – just “intentionally Guilt Or shame. ” It is worth noting that three out of five patterns occur at night, and that it coincides with what is known about the internal clock of the body – or Circadian rhythm – It affects diet, said Dr. Satchdananda Panda, a professor at the Salk Institute of Biology in California and a diet expert with circadian rhythms and time-limited diets. “We know that circadian rhythm studies increase food cravings and self-control decreases as the day progresses,” Panda said. Pandas were not involved in the new research, but said they would raise the question of whether obese people are more hungry at night, or if they struggle to resist that hunger, or both. All people in this study were obese, with an average age of 41 years and an average constitutional mass index of 37.

People with sleep Also, problems tend to reduce the ability to regulate behavior, so “we cannot rule out the possibility that overeating can arise, at least in part, from sleep disruption.” What's next? According to Alshurafa, the next research step is to assess treatments and interventions to confirm that they are effective in each pattern. “We want to empower people by building knowledge and skills. Pandas pointed out that eating too much isn't always a matter of will. Biological factors can play a role such as driving the body's natural foods. In obese people, what feels like hungry isn't true biological hunger, but rather the confusion of hormonal signals that control hunger and satiety, Panda said.

