Aspirin can have a “big effect” in stopping colorectal cancer recurrence, research | Medical research





According to major trials on the protective benefits of daily painkillers, daily dosages of aspirin can significantly reduce the risk of some colorectal cancers that have returned after surgery. Swedish researchers found that people who take aspirin daily after removing the tumor are half as likely to return cancer over the next three years than patients who took the placebo. The trial involved cancer patients whose tumors carried specific genetic mutations, making them more susceptible to the anticancer properties of aspirin. Approximately 40% of colorectal cancer patients carry such mutations. “I think this will change clinical practice,” Professor Anna Marting said. ALASCCA Trial At the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. “If we had these mutations, the risk of cancer returning was reduced by more than 50%. That's a huge effect.” In the UK, around 2 million people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer worldwide each year, with over 40,000 cases. Many remove tumors, but despite advances in chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgical treatment, cancer can return if cells are left behind. Intestinal cancer rates are rising all over the world People under 50and for some reason, scientists say that junk food, obesity, lack of physical activity, and Toxins produced by intestinal bacteria I'm involved. Previous exam Aspirin has shown to help prevent colorectal cancer in people at high risk due to their genetic conditions. Lynch syndrome. However, it was unclear whether the drug reduced the likelihood of cancer following surgery. Martling and her colleagues recruited more than 3,500 patients who removed colorectal tumors in hospitals in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Genetic testing in 2,980 patients found 1,103 or 37%, with mutations in the gene that constitutes a biological pathway called PI3K associated with colorectal cancer. Patients with mutations were randomly assigned to have 160 mg of aspirin or placebo per day for 3 years after surgery. People who use aspirin were 55% less likely to receive cancer returns than patients with placebo, the trial showed. The drug appears to protect against cancer by suppressing inflammation, interfering with the PI3K pathway, surrounding tumor cells, and attenuating the activity of platelets that can effectively hide from the patient's immune system. Martling said the results underscore the need to perform genetic testing in all colorectal cancers, so the medication could be administered to patients who were standing to benefit from aspirin. “It's a very cheap, widely available medicine,” she said. Although aspirin has been on the market for over a century, taking the medication for a long time remains risky. In the study, four patients suffered from “severe adverse events” that could be associated with aspirin. This included allergic reactions, gastrointestinal hemorrhages, and brain hemorrhages. Four patients died in both arms of the trial, one fatality, probably caused by aspirin. Details are published on New England Journal of Medicine. Dr. Catherine Elliott, Research Director cancer Research UK stated: “Detecting new ways to save lives by preventing cancer cases and finding new ways to do this is key to efforts to defeat cancer. In certain groups of people, there is growing evidence that low-dose aspirin can protect against bowel cancer. “The CAPP3 trial, funded by Cancer Research UK, showed similar effects on people living with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that increases the risk of intestinal and other cancers. “We need bigger, higher quality research like CAPP3 and this recent study. We see who will be taking aspirin for longer, better lives and free from the fear of cancer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2025/sep/17/aspirin-can-have-huge-effect-in-stopping-colorectal-cancer-returning-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos