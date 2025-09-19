



A new AI tool predicts which of the 1,000 diseases someone could develop in 20 years A large-scale language model called Delphi-2M analyzes a person's medical records and lifestyle to provide risk estimates for over 1,000 diseases by Gemma Conroy & Nature Magazine Boris Zhitkov/Getty Images

New AI tools can predict the risks of people developing over 1,000 diseases. In some cases, they provide forecasts decades ago. I use a model called Delphi-2M Health Record and lifestyle factors that estimate the likelihood that a person will develop cancer and other diseases; Skin diseases And I was immune up to 20 years ago. Although Delphi-2M was trained only on one dataset in the UK, its multi-death modeling could one day allow clinicians to identify high-risk people and allow early deployment of precautions. The model is explained in a study published today Nature. The ability of tools to model multiple diseases at once is “surprising,” says Stefan Feliegel, a computer scientist at Ludwig Maximilian University in Germany. “It can create an entire health trajectory for the future,” he says. Supporting science journalism If you enjoy this article, consider supporting award-winning journalism. Subscribe. Purchase a subscription helps ensure a future of impactful stories about discoveries and ideas that will shape our world today. Oracle of Health Researchers are already developing AI-based tools for predicting risks for people developing specific conditionsincluding some cancers Cardiovascular disease. However, most of these tools estimate the risk of only one disease, says co-authors of Moritz Gerstung, a data scientist at the German Cancer Research Centre in Heidelberg. “Healthcare professionals have to run dozens of people to provide comprehensive answers,” he says. To address this, Gerstung and his colleagues modified a type of major language model (LLM), known as the Generation Pretraining Trans (GPT). The foundation of AI chatbots such as ChatGpt. When asked, GPTS provides a statistically likely output, according to training on vast amounts of data. The authors designed a modified LLM to predict a person's likelihood of developing 1,258 illnesses based on past medical history. This model also incorporates the age of a person and sex. Body Mass Index Health-related habits such as tobacco use and alcohol consumption. The researchers trained Delphi-2M on data from 400,000 participants in Biobank, UK, a long-term biomedical surveillance study. For most diseases, predictions of Delphi-2M matched or exceeded the accuracy of the current model for estimating the risk of developing a single disease. This tool also performed better than the machine learning algorithms used. Biomarkers – Levels of a specific molecule or compound in the body – Predict the risk of several diseases. “It worked surprisingly well,” Garston says. Delphi-2M worked best when predicting the trajectory of conditions following predictable progression patterns, such as certain cancers. This model calculated the likelihood of developing each disease for up to 20 years, depending on the information contained in the medical record. Early warning system Gerstung and his colleagues tested Delphi-2M on health data of 1.9 million people from the National Patient Registry Agency in Denmark. The authors found that model predictions for people in the registry were slightly less accurate than those in the UK biobank participants. This shows that when the model is applied to datasets from the national health system other than those trained, the model can still make somewhat reliable predictions, says Gerstung. Delphi-2M is a “interesting” contribution to the burgeoning field of modeling multiple diseases at once, but it has its limitations, says Degui Zhi, a bioinformatics researcher who develops AI models at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in Houston. For example, UK biobank data only caused participants' first brush to get sick. The number of times someone has developed an illness is “important for modelling an individual's health trajectory,” says Zhi. Gerstung and his colleagues evaluate the accuracy of Delphi-2M for datasets from several countries and expand their scope. “It's important to think about how this information can be combined to develop more accurate algorithms,” he says. This article was reproduced with permission and was First published September 17, 2025.

Gerstung and his colleagues evaluate the accuracy of Delphi-2M for datasets from several countries and expand their scope. "It's important to think about how this information can be combined to develop more accurate algorithms," he says. This article was reproduced with permission and was First published September 17, 2025.

