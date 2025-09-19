Health
This is who and who should get a Covid shot of Mass.
All adults and toddlers in Massachusetts should get the Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones from illness. That's the message from Governor Maurahealy, who split the administration from the federal government this week and issued his own recommendation on Covidshot.
Doctors, including doctors from the Massachusetts Medical Association, praised the move. Covid is far from the crisis amid the pandemic a few years ago, but it still runs the risk of severe symptoms and long-term illness.
Covid is on the upside It remained at a “high” level This month, alongside Massachusetts and nationwide, according to wastewater data tracked by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Who should get the Covid shot?
Massachusetts Civil Service Vaccines have been recommended For all adults, especially those over the age of 65 and with existing medical conditions, there is a higher risk of becoming more severely ill. Adults age 65 and older will need to receive two doses of the latest version of the covid vaccine administered over six months, according to state guidance, while most other adults will need to receive one dose. State officials said pregnant people should be vaccinated after birth to protect themselves and their babies.
“We all have vulnerable people in our lives,” Healy told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday. “We want to make sure they have accurate information, they have science-checked information, and they get the word from medical professionals. That's what this is.”
Do children need the Covid vaccine?
State health officials said children between six and 23 months of age should receive the vaccine. This means a series of shots for children who have not been vaccinated, as well as a booster for children of this age group who have been vaccinated previously.
Dr. Robbie Goldstein, the state's public health commissioner, said young children face similar risks to older people due to COVID-related hospital visits.
“It's really important for those young children, young babies, to protect the vaccine so they can enter respiratory virus season,” he said.
Two or more children with certain medical conditions should also be vaccinated, state officials said, but healthy children ages 2 to 18 may receive the vaccine if their parents or guardians want it. According to state guidance, vaccines are less important for this age group of healthy children as they have a lower risk of severe illness.
Why did Massachusetts issue these recommendations?
Federal health officials, led by US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have been moving in their own way to undermine vaccine recommendations. Groups in the western states of California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii have issued their own COVID vaccine guidelines.
In Massachusetts, Healy said Kennedy has repeatedly questioned the safety of the vaccine and has already recommended COVID vaccinations for pregnant people and children, so he has decided to act.
Kennedy has built a career criticizing vaccines. He downplayed the success of Covid vaccines to reduce illness and death, despite evidence that the vaccine is safe, and warned of the risks. Kennedy also fired the head of the CDC, purged a panel of experts who helped set up federal vaccine policies, replacing them with their own appointees.
“I didn't start doing this,” Healy said. “because [President] Donald Trump has placed a conspiracy theorist in charge of the HHS. We are where we are and the most unfortunate. They started this by completely dismantling the public health of the country. ”
How did Massachusetts decide on its recommendation?
Goldstein said the recommendations are based on data and expertise from three specialist medical societies, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the American Academy of Family Physicians and the National Association of Commerce.
Vaccine recommendations were developed by public health leaders State Union – Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts – Gathered earlier this year in response to changes in federal health care in the Trump administration.
“There was a process that led to these recommendations,” Goldstein said. “It's a process backed by science and evidence. It's a reliable process.”
Goldstein has experience in vaccines and vaccine policies. He is an infectious disease doctor who worked for the CDC during the Biden administration.
Where can people get Covid shots? Are they still free?
This depends on the condition. In Massachusetts, state authorities A standing order has been issued This month, we will make it possible for pharmacies to use the Covid vaccine. They also had to continue paying for insurance plans (other nationally recommended vaccines) covered by state regulations without charging patients.
The National Health Insurance Trade Group also said this week that the health plan will continue to continue with the vaccine recommended by federal health officials as of September 1.
