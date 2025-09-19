Health
Acupuncture for back pain can work better than drugs or physical therapy
“Our findings replicate what we saw among young adult populations: acupuncture is an effective and safe treatment.” Dr. Lynn L. Devallead author and investigator of Kaiser Permanente's Health Research Center in Portland, Oregon.
The study compared acupuncture with physical therapy and prescription medications
In the new exam, 800 men and women over the age of 65 had chronic back pain.
Participants are divided into three groups, each receiving a different treatment regimen.
- Normal medical care including physical therapy and access to prescription medications
- Access to normal medical care along with 8-15 acupuncture sessions over 12 weeks
- In addition to accessing 15 acupuncture sessions over the next 12 weeks, six maintenance acupuncture treatments
Participants answered questions about pain and physical limitations 3, 6, and 12 months after participating in the study.
The researchers found that both acupuncture groups had less pain that affects daily life compared to standard treatment groups. Furthermore, compared to those who had not received acupuncture, there was less severe pain after 6 months and improved physical function.
Also noteworthy: Acupuncture recipients reported fewer anxiety symptoms at 6 and 12 months compared to those who received regular care.
Research will be added to existing research
This current study adds to an existing series of studies that suggest that acupuncture can be useful for lower back pain.
Acupuncture treatment always comes with warnings
Experts say they are not shocked by the findings, but they point out that research on acupuncture is difficult.
Acupuncture techniques may vary from practitioner to practitioner, making it difficult to provide standard treatment for all study participants, he says. Andrew J. Bach, do ita Bachelor of Science (a physician specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of physical disabilities) at Cedars Sinai Spine Center in Los Angeles.
Another problem with acupuncture is that it can be difficult to find a true placebo for comparison, says Dr. Bach. “Results often depend on patient expectations and individual fluctuations,” he explains.
In other words, if someone tends to believe that acupuncture helps them, they may be more likely to report that it actually reduced their pain.
It is difficult to do research on placebo-controlled acupuncture, but not impossible, I say Karen W. Lynn, MDA family medicine doctor who uses acupuncture and professor of family medicine and community health in her practice at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
For research purposes, she says scientists invented a replica that is very similar to a real needle but does not penetrate the skin.
Why can acupuncture relieve pain?
From an oriental medicine perspective, acupuncture “helps to uninterrupted energy channels along the path of pain,” says Lynn. From a Western medicine perspective, acupuncture needles can stimulate neurotransmitter release, which can help work in the pathway of pain, she points out.
“Acupuncture has been used for thousands of years for good reasons,” says Bach. “Most physiologists will agree that it could be a useful tool for managing pain. The ongoing question was how useful it would be, and how strongly it should be recommended.”
Acupuncture is not the standard care for lower back pain in the United States
However, many U.S. healthcare workers do not regularly recommend acupuncture because of lower back pain. “In general, standard care for chronic low back pain starts with a professional evaluation by a professional,” says Bach. “From there, treatments are usually personalised and often include physical therapy, lifestyle, activity modifications, and over-the-counter medications where necessary.”
Healthcare providers may consider options like acupuncture based on the patient's needs and the success of initial treatment, Bach says.
Acupuncture is not for everyone, but it can be useful for many people
No one should try acupuncture. “Patients who are afraid of needles may not be candidates for acupuncture,” says Bach. “It should also be avoided by people who don't decapitate their skin, such as those with active infections like cellulitis.”
“The elderly in her study were “eager to” with acupuncture treatments and reported improvements in function that lasted for months,” Debar said.
Overall, doctors say acupuncture can be a great treatment option for most people with chronic low back pain. Phosphorus emphasizes that it is a good alternative to medication, injections, or surgery.
Bach agrees. “Acupuncture for chronic low back pain is worth trying, especially if you're trying standard treatments and can't find many relief,” he says.
