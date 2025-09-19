



modeling study today Jama Network Open It is estimated that COVID-19 vaccinations for all US people in 2024-25 prevent 10% to 20% of hospitalizations and deaths compared to no vaccination, and that it will provide additional indirect benefits for older people compared to vaccinating only high groups of elderly people. Findings come at a critical time after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In May The recommended covid vaccine is only for adults over the age of 65 and those at risk of severe illness. The FDA was deployed last month Major Limitations It complicates access to who should receive the vaccine, especially for young children. at that time, American Infectious Disease Association He said the narrowed signs of the FDA put the lives of millions of Americans at risk. Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has I said it again Healthy children and pregnant women should not receive the Covid vaccination. Tomorrow, the Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), may take up COVID vaccinations and further limit vaccines. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University led today's study predicting Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths weekly in six scenarios of immune escape (20% to 50% per year) and vaccine recommendations, vaccine recommendations only for people at risk, no vaccination) and vaccine recommendations (20% to 50% per year) and vaccine recommendations (20% to 50% per year) between April 2024 and April 2025. For example, at a 20% immune escape rate, vaccines formulated based on circulating variants in April 2024 will have a 20% less effective against symptomatic infection of circulating strains in April 2025. “The annual regenerative vaccine is expected to be 75% effective against hospitalizations in the variants distributed on June 15, 2024 and available on September 1, 2024,” the study author wrote. “Age and state-specific coverage was envisaged as reported between September 2023 and April 2024.” Low-level hospitalization in all scenarios For 332 million US residents (an estimated 58 million people aged 65 and over), Covid-19 was expected to lead to 814,000 (95% forecast intervals). [PI]as in the previous year, 400,000-1.2 million hospitalizations and 54,000 (95% PI, 17,000-98,000) deaths between 2024 and 25. Vaccination in high-risk groups was predicted to reduce hospitalizations (compared to no vaccination) 76,000 (95% confidence interval) [CI]34,000-118,000) and 7,000 (95% CI, 3,000-11,000) deaths in low and high immune escape scenarios. Compared to the high-risk vaccination group alone, universal vaccination is predicted to provide direct and indirect benefits, preventing an additional 11,000 hospitalizations and 1,000 deaths in people aged 65 and older. In high immune escape scenarios, the author estimates that eXPINDING's recommendations for all ages can prevent an additional 28,000 hospitalizations and 2,000 deaths than vaccinating only high-risk groups. Under all scenarios, the forecast suggests that hospitalization levels in spring 2024 will be low (less than 10 years of hospitalizations per 100,000 people per 100,000 people), rising towards late summer and winter peaks, and below the CDC threshold of lower than the previous winter peak. “Substantial benefits” of broader vaccinations The predicted summer peaks became more pronounced in the high immune escape scenario. In general, the weekly national hospitalization forecast was below high CDC hospitalization levels (20 weeks of hospitalization per 100,000 people) under all scenarios. The avoided Covid-19 burden of vaccination was robust throughout the immune outbreak scenario, highlighting the substantial benefits of wider vaccine availability for all individuals. “While the ensemble predictions suggest that high-risk vaccination groups have significant benefits in reducing the burden of disease, maintaining vaccine recommendations for all individuals could save thousands of lives,” the researchers wrote. “Even though predictive findings occurred from disease trends observed between 2024 and 2025, they are driven by variant appearance patterns and immune escape, but the burden of Covid-19 from vaccination is robust throughout the immune escape scenario and highlighted the substantial benefits of the availability of the Broader vaccine for all individuals,” concluded.

