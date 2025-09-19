Plaque-protected biofilm bacteria can cause heart attacks





Image credits:Pekka Karhunen

wIn the 1980s, the world was busy unraveling Rubik's cube and marveling at Doc Brown's DeLorean Time Machine, so scientists began to realize the unique relationship between dental health and heart disease. People with myocardial infarction (known as heart attack) or chronic coronary heart disease had higher levels of antibodies to infectious bacteria found in dental plaques compared to healthy counterparts.1 This gave way to the idea that bacterial infections can cause chronic inflammation of arterial blocks, an important risk factor for cardiac events. “Everyone thought that giving patients antibiotics would solve this myocardial infarction problem.” Pekka Karhunena physician scientist at the University of Tampere, studying the link between oral bacteria and cardiovascular health. However, most clinical trials did not reduce heart risk.2 “So the infection hypothesis has been forgotten for 20 years,” Karnen said. Pekka Karhunen is a physician scientist at the University of Tampere, studying the association between oral bacteria and cardiovascular health. Pekka Karhunen Now, almost 40 years later, Kalfnen and his colleagues reported that stiffened cholesterol plaques in the arteries could harbor oral bacteria encased in them. Biofilmtherefore, it makes antibiotics impermeable to the body's immune system.3 “It's the host's response that begins to destroy the structures that lead to myocardial infarction, not the bacteria themselves,” said Calphenn. These findings are published in Journal of the American Heart AssociationOpen Avenue for the development of new biofilm target methods for diagnosing and preventing heart attacks. “This is very interesting.” Stanley Hazena cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic who was not involved in the research. “It's another evidence claiming a potential cause of infectiousness for the risk of cardiovascular disease.” Please read the following… Decades later, what prompted Kalfnen to shake up dust from the infection hypothesis? In 2005, a colleague working on bacterial DNA detection approached Karhunen, who was then a forensic pathologist, working on coronary plaque or atheroma samples. Using a bacterial DNA amplification method, researchers discovered that atheroma contains the genetic material of viridans streptococci. Oral microbiotaamong various other species. “We were very surprised,” said Kalfnen. “We thought we had made some mistake in the autopsy room.” To gain a deeper understanding of the effects of bacteria on atheroma, Karhunen and his colleagues studied arterial plaques obtained from 121 sudden death victims and 96 surgical patients. Quantitative PCR experiments revealed that 65% of sudden death plaque samples and 58% of surgical plaques carry predominantly oral viridan streptococcal DNA. Streptococcus Mild. To determine the presence of not only DNA but actual bacteria, the researchers stained the samples using antibodies against three of the most common Streptococcus viridan, observing that sudden death and more than half of the surgical samples showed the presence of bacteria within the core of the plaque. When co-staining plaques with macrophage biomarkers, they observed that immune cells did not detect bacterial masses within the atheroma, indicating that the bacteria were encapsulated in biofilm. “I almost fell out of my chair,” Karnen said. Bacteria within the biofilm can be dormant in the arterial plaques for years until the trigger activates them, possibly leading to myocardial infarction. Shown here is a streptococcal bacteria (brown) located on the wall of ruptured coronary plaque. Pekka Karhunen Next, the researchers analyzed the ruptured plaque. Myocardial infarctionand staining of streptococci, which permeated the rupture site and then appeared to originate from the biofilm encapsulated in macrophages, was observed. Using genome-wide expression analysis of surgically removed arterial plaques, Karhunen and his colleagues also observed upregulation of immune pathways to recognize and kill bacteria compared to healthy arteries. “If it occurs after death, you wouldn't expect to see the type of immune response observed at the site of plaque rupture,” Hazen said. But how accurately did the bacteria thrive within these oxygen-deficient atheromas? The team observed the presence of new blood vessels feeding in the centre of the plaque and formed a direct highway for bacteria to enter and install the cAMP within these structures. Karhunen and his team want to understand why biofilm bacteria begin to split up again. They speculate that external triggers such as viral infections and limited nutrition can lead to bacterial growth and subsequent immune responses. Viral metagenomics is used to analyze all possible viruses present in plaque samples to see if there may be a possible link between viral infection and plaque rupture. Researchers are also starting new antibiotic trials to treat myocardial infarction. “Starting antibiotic treatments immediately can affect outcomes for these patients,” Karhunen said. Please read the following… Hazen highlighted the huge burden and underrepresented role of heart disease worldwide Oral hygiene Heart risk. “What sheds more light on it and the whole concept of preventive cardiology is an important message,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-scientist.com/biofilm-bacteria-may-fuel-heart-attacks-73481 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos