Malnutrition causes unrecognized type of diabetes: Experts

Malnutrition can cause its own form of diabetes, health experts said Thursday, calling for a global recognition of “type 5 diabetes” to help fight diseases in countries already suffering from poverty and hunger.

The most common form of diabetes, type 2 Caused by obesity, and occurs when adults become resistant to the hormone insulin. Type 1, diagnosed primarily in childhood, occurs when the pancreas does not produce sufficient insulin.

However, diabetes researchers are tracking another form of illness that often appears in people under the age of 30. It also affects insulin production, but is less severe than type 1.

And not Associated with overweight or obesity, as in type 2, It affects people who are underweight because they don't eat enough.

paper Published in Medical magazine Lancet Global Health This indicates that over 25 million people suffer from type 5 diabetes, mainly in developing countries.

“We invite the international diabetic community to recognize this different form of disease,” the author wrote, reflecting the consensus reached by the International Federation of Diabetes earlier this year.

Experts have settled on calling this type of diabetes type 5, but types 3 and 4 are not officially recognized.

Diabetes Driven by malnutrition In the 1980s and 1990s, the World Health Organization classified the form of “malnutrition-related diabetes.”

However, the United Nations agency abandoned this classification in 1999 because there is no agreement between experts about whether nutritional deficiencies alone are sufficient to cause diabetes.

Since then, many studies have shown that this is possible in countries including Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Uganda, Pakistan and Rwanda.

The exact link between malnutrition and this diabetic chain remains unknown. The effectiveness of existing diabetes treatments that do not focus on type 5 weight loss is also unknown.

The best way to combat this disease involves supporting programs that are already working to combat poverty and hunger, the authors of the paper said.

This includes giving people access to “low-cost, energy-dense staples high in protein and complex carbohydrates” such as lentils, legumes, oil-concentrated cereals and fortified grains.