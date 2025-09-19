Is acupuncture a good option for lower back pain?

The back pain is as follows The major causes of disability around the worldHowever, most treatments offer limited relief. One of the most divisive is acupuncture US guidelines It's not in case of back pain UK. New research is now in it I looked it up Whether that really helps, I found that acupuncture provides some relief to people with lower back pain. However, the benefits were modest and additional maintenance sessions were not effective.

More importantly, the improvement was smaller than that seen in studies using different approaches. Australia and We. Acupuncture is not the best treatment for lower back pain, but the fact that it helps reveals important things about the condition and how people find relief.

The study included 800 elderly people or one of two acupuncture plans randomly assigned to “normal care.” The standard program included 11 sessions over 12 weeks, while the expanded version added five more maintenance sessions over the next 12 weeks. The trial was held with 55 acupuncture cuppers in various parts of the United States and focused on seniors.

After 6 and 12 months, additional follow-up sessions were not helpful as both acupuncture groups produced similar results. Both acupuncture groups had less pain and disability after 6 months than those who received regular care, with about 40% improving by at least 30%. These improvements lasted until the 12-month assessment, with no major safety concerns revealed.

These findings are consistent with a large review of back pain treatments focused on acupuncture Or all Non-drug and non-surgical approaches. Overall, acupuncture is slightly better than treatment and regular care to improve the disorder, although this benefit is usually small.

Furthermore, reviews show that the benefits of acupuncture are displayed even smaller when compared to false (pretend) or placebo treatments. This means that you may get some of the benefits you get from the experience of being treated, not the acupuncture treatment itself.

what The patient is expecting It could affect how much they improve. This is important in all studies that rely on self-reported pain. This makes it important to consider which comparative treatment was used, as it is easiest to outperform if acupuncture claims that acupuncture is useful.

There are better options

Some people may say that relief from back pain is worth celebrating or paying. However, it is also important to consider whether safer and cheaper options are available. The benefits of various mental and physical treatments for lower back pain have been studied in Australia and We It is worth considering as it appears to provide a significant reduction in pain and disability without increasing costs or risk.

An Australian study showed much greater reductions in disability and pain (using the same outcome measure) through a rehabilitation programme provided by a physical therapist who addressed both the physical and psychological aspects of back pain. More importantly, economic analysis revealed significant cost savings.

A US study involved teaching people that back pain comes from excessive protection of the brain, not actual damage to the back. Talk therapy techniques were used to help participants think about and respond to pain. Similar to Australian studies, US studies have shown a much greater reduction and a decrease in disability than what is seen with acupuncture, despite using acupuncture.

Effective help exist for people with lower back pain

The fact that these overall mental and physical rehabilitation programs are superior to acupuncture, as well as other relatively basic interventions, such as massage and medication, reflect the emerging international consensus that holistic approaches can help people manage their lower back pain.

Effective help exist for people with lower back pain. The challenge is to ensure that healthcare professionals are properly trained to provide these treatments, and patients are aware of the available approaches.

Without an accessible alternative, those with lower back pain can continue to seek treatments such as acupuncture that they know and provide modest relief from symptoms. If both accessible and affordable alternatives are not available, it is difficult to break them down.

