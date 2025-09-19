3rd Allegheny County resident diagnosed with the West Nile virus

A third human case of the West Nile virus has been confirmed in Allegheny County.

The county health department said a manhole resident who has not traveled recently tested positive for the West Nile virus. The health department said the patient was not hospitalized. Citing patient privacy, authorities did not release any other details.

The Health Department said it will carry out additional monitoring and investigations in the manhole and Homestead areas next week.

What is the West Nile Virus?

The West Nile virus is spreading to infected mosquito people.

Most people infected with the West Nile virus feel bad. According to the CDC. Only one in five infected people develop symptoms. This includes fever, headaches, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rashes. The health department says less than 1% of infected people develop severe neurological diseases.

According to the CDC, there is no drug to prevent or treat the West Nile virus. People who believe they have the virus are advised to consult with their health care provider.

How to protect against the West Nile virus

“Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus are the most active from dusk to dawn,” Allegheny County Vector Management Specialist Nicholas Bardauff said in a news release. “We encourage residents to wear insect repellents or long sleeves and pants outdoors, especially in these times.”

Residents are advised to keep an eye on mosquitoes as they can breed in just half an inch of stagnant water. You can report complaints about stagnant water online.

“Residents of Allegheny County play an important role in reducing mosquito populations in the area,” Bardauff said.

