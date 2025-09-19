Real benefits in the war against Alzheimer's – Harvard Gazette

A series that explores how research is rising to key health and society challenges

The first missing key comes. Then there is an unpaid bill, a conversation that clears sentences in the middle, and a name that rejects the surface. The family brings questions to the doctor as there is a mixture of fear and resignation. Is this Alzheimer's disease?

The disease had been unfolding in the brain for years before symptoms began to cause problems. Microscopic amyloid beta plaques accumulate between neurons, and the threads behind the neurofibrillar tau protein are intertwined in narrow knots within brain cells. Two abnormalities, first described in 1906 by German physician Alos Alzheimer, are characterized by twins of the disease.

For decades, researchers have been following questions. If amyloid is a key factor, can it be stopped or reversed Alzheimer's? The results are somewhat unknown. In the trial, FDA-approved drugs targeting amyloid plaque reduce the reduction in cognitive decline by about 30%, but do not stop or reverse the illness. Many have plaque but do not show symptoms.

But new technologies – artificial intelligence that could identify new genetic determinants of the disease, blood tests for proteins in the brain, and real-time brain monitoring that reveals how individual neurons die, are finding new ways to understand and possibly treat Alzheimer's disease.

Furthermore, new research Harvard Medical School And elsewhere, we are examining the possible role of lithium deficiency in detail as the cause of onset and disease progression.

It is an urgent pursuit. As more Americans live longer, the number of people living with Alzheimer's disease is expected to increase from around 7.2 million in 2025 to around 18.8 million in 2050.

The numbers vary depending on the methodology, but economic analysis shows the annual total Cost of care In 2050, patients with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia, compared to about $226 billion in 2015.

“We're in the middle of a tsunami,” he said. Stephen ArnoldChief Investigator of the Alzheimer's Disease Clinical and Translation Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. “If we cannot change the course of the disease from a medical standpoint, our only real treatment is physical and palliative care for the elderly.”

Stephen Arnold. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Find a turning point

One confounding variable is that amyloid plaque is a key condition in Alzheimer's disease, but can live with amyloid plaque for years, or even decades, without developing symptoms. Some people never do.

Of those who meet the definition of amyloid proteinosis in Alzheimer's disease, only 8% suffer from full-scale dementia, with only 17% having mild cognitive impairment, and 76% have no cognitive impairment at all.

Human brain tissue from the inferior temporal gyrus stained with a fluorescent tag labelling protein plaques made up of blood vessels (magenta) and amyloid beta (white). Video courtesy MGH/HMS Postdoctoral Researcher Daniel Estrella

Raysa Sparringthe director of the Mass General Brigham Centre for Research and Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, returns to a turning point where people with unproblematic amyloid suddenly develop tau tangles and announce cognitive decline. She calls it “Ca-Tau-Strophe.”

“It's kind of a strange pun, but we call it a catastrophe because it's really related to this rapid spread of Tau and the imminent cognitive decline. We've really been focusing on it. How does this predict who has this catastrophe?

Her first clinical trial, anti-amyloid treatment in asymptomatic Alzheimer's disease, or A4 The research was designed to test the idea. She has enrolled more than 1,100 people who had amyloid plaque but had not yet developed clinical symptoms.

4. Five years later, the anti-amyloid drug solanezumab failed to significantly eliminate plaque or slow progression of the disease. This trial still contributed important knowledge of what works and what doesn't, but that was yet another disappointment.

However, science requires thorough research. In an ongoing study called 3-45, Sperling tests a different antibody, lecanemab (first FDA-approved anti-amyloid therapy), in cognitively normal patients with even less amyloid accumulation, even early in the onset of the disease. The problem is that early treatment of amyloid can prevent catastrophe.

Raysa Sparring. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

To determine whether a drug like the one Sperling is testing is working, researchers need a better way to track disease. Ted Zwan's work begins. In the lab, right next to the Sparling block, Zwan uses flexible brain electronics in a mouse model to better see the molecular basis of disease over time.

“You can see both neurons and tau and see what changes will occur from one week to the next week, and identify the dying neuron.”

If Zwang's research is translated from mouse to human, it will allow us to monitor whether the anti-amyloid drugs Sperling is studying are working in real time.

“What if, instead of keeping an amyloid or taupe, there are markers of neurons in the process of death?” Zwan said. “It's a much more direct way to try to assess whether treatment is helpful.”

Ted voyage. Photo by Anna Olivella

The shift towards a more accurate and data-driven approach is also a focus for MGH data scientists Sudeshna Das. She uses artificial intelligence to sift through large datasets for new insights.

Her group's multi-scale graph neural network (GNN) model, called Alz-Pinnacle, captures over 200,000 interactions with approximately 15,000 proteins across seven cell types, drawing a more layered picture of the disease.

Through her big datty lenses, Alzheimer's disease appears to be more of a uniform disease than a collection of overlapping subtypes.

“It's defined by amyloid and tau, but there are many other genes and pathways. Genetics, metabolism, vascular health, inflammation, and even psychosocial factors like depression and separation, all play a role.

DAS believes effective treatment depends on the distinction of Alzheimer's disease subtypes. With AI, she believes these subtypes will be identified in the next few years. This approach would move the field to truly personalized medicine.

Exploring the path to resilience

As some researchers are looking for treatment for Alzheimer's, others are focusing on resilience. This is a collection of behaviors and traits that protect against the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Research suggests that people who inherit an unusual form of the apolipoprotein E gene, called ApoE2, are resistant to Alzheimer's disease. In contrast, another form of the gene, ApoE4, increases risk by 10 times.

Bradley Hyman, professor of neurology at John B. Penney Jr. HMS recently demonstrated that it can handle mouse models with predisposition to APOEE4 and was able to reverse much of the damage by introducing APOE2 using a gene therapy approach.

“These approaches are already in clinical practice for other diseases, but we are not yet able to attract APOE2 into patients,” Hyman said. “But it's an exciting approach and we're continuing to work on ways that nature adds the factors that the individuals we want are protecting us for everyone.”

A few years ago, a random encounter led Steven Arnold to a completely different approach to resilience: immunotherapy. He met his colleague, Dennis Faustman, an MGH endocrinologist. He was looking for a century-old tuberculosis vaccine to treat type 1 diabetes.

“She said, 'You should look at it with your brain,'” Arnold recalled.

New evidence suggests that all-cause mortality rates were lower among those who received the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which can also be used to treat bladder cancer.

“It seemed like it would fine-tune the immune system to help protect you from infections as well as from a variety of things, including autoimmune conditions, multiple sclerosis,” he said. “And now we've started to reveal epidemiological data that people who received BCG have a lower incidence of Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.”

His team was interested in the specific type of hyperinflammation they saw in patients with Alzheimer's. As he explained, immune cells in the brain play an important dual role. They cleanse damaged tissues, but also fine-tune healthy brain connections.

“You don't want it [the immune system] Unteractive. You don't want to overactive it,” he said. “You want to activate it correctly.”

“You don't want it [the immune system] Unteractive. You don't want to overactive it. You want to activate it correctly. ” Stephen Arnold

2023, colleagues including Arnold and Das Found BCG immunotherapy for bladder cancer has been associated with a 20% lower risk of subsequent Alzheimer's disease and associated dementia, with greater protection association among ages 70 and older.

Previous studies linked the BCG vaccine to a lower risk of dementia, but this study was limited by size, study design, or analysis method.

It's a promising start, but it's just the beginning.

Arnold is looking at other factors that can help prevent illness: lifestyle choices.

“We recognize that many of the same kinds of cardiovascular and metabolic risk factors for heart attacks and strokes (hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity) are drivers who can affect both the likelihood that someone may develop Alzheimer's disease and symptoms of the disease,” he said.

in 2024 ResearchOver the course of 20 weeks, Arnold collaborated in a study that found that intensive diet and lifestyle changes could improve brain amyloid biomarkers and even improve cognitive function in the brain with early dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease.

The survey results are backing up the Lancet 14 Important Modifying Lifestyle Factors This contributes to Alzheimer's disease, including limited education, hearing loss, high LDL cholesterol, social isolation, depression, traumatic brain damage, and physical inactivity. According to a report by 2024 Lancet, these factors could collectively prevent or delay 45% of cases of Alzheimer's disease, collectively combining only the integrated minor contributors.

I'm looking for a novel approach

New research at Harvard University is competitively funded by the National Institutes of Health, continuing to offer new routes and new treatment possibilities.

The 2023 paper by an international team led by MGH and Harvard Medical School of Massachusetts, is New genetic variation It protects against Alzheimer's.

In August this year, Bruce Yankner, professor of genetics and neurology at the Blavatnik Institute at HMS, provided a new theory of lithium deficiency. The root cause Illness. The results show that lithium, which is used to treat mood disorders, occurs naturally in the brain and protects it from neurodegeneration.

Researchers have found that amyloid beta begins to form at the early stages of the disease, which binds to lithium and reduces its ability to function. Mice are treated with lithium orotium, which does not bind to amyloid beta, but reverses the disease and its symptoms.

New insights require years of continuous research and funding before the drug is generally approved.

Researchers like Zwan are cautiously optimistic. “We are in a very transformative period in our understanding of Alzheimer's, thanks to many new ways of observing what is happening to people living,” he said. “It's just that these treatments are being tested, these models are being created, and things are progressing so rapidly that we wouldn't be surprised if there's really good treatment in the coming years.”