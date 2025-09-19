Health
Children's Angle: Vaccine Vortex
The country's top vaccine advisors last met in 2025 At this moment. When they break tomorrow, many experts say, the children of the country will at least decrease Another vaccine, this time Hepatitis Bcan be fatal for babies.
CDC's recent Covid-19 vaccine removal The vaccination schedule from childhood embraced chaos and confusion. General reduction in vaccine intake It puts a risk to a major outbreak of potentially fatal diseases among children.
These changes and others in the Department of Health and Human Services have overturned health structures at the federal and state level, particularly for children. For example, California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii formed. Vaccine Alliances publishing their own guidelines. Unpacking Maxwell R. Rauhanhandal and Avelipa Cris with the first focus on children's policy staff The future of childhood vaccines in this new article.
This radical change in childhood vaccines has real consequences for children in the country. So is so many other things in the Trump administration. A deliberate, destructive attempt to destroy the healthcare situation of children.
For example, it is in Mississippi Death of a child declares a state of public health emergencybut the administration forced it to stop collecting data. pregnancy Risk Assessment and Monitoring System (PRAMS), According to the news reporta national database reportedly led policymaking on maternal and infant health for nearly 40 years. The program is a partnership between state-level health officials and a “less-known but influential” CDC agency known as the Reproductive Health Division, the report says. – Almost 100 people – the purity of federal workers in the Trump administration.
That was also this government Killed the Pediatric Cancer Bill. And of course it is this government that does so. Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Programs cut $1 trillion, the biggest cut in the program's history – To allow billionaires to receive a bigger tax cut.
The latest report from the administration, Make our children healthy againfully captures the irony and light emptying of President Trump and his officials holding American children and those who love them. First focused on the children, President Bruce Leslie summarizing it and said about the report:
“Tragically, performance words try to blur the framework of the cavity. What undermines trust in public health agencies shifts focus from proven programs to reinterpretation of ideology, distracting from real investments in children's well-being; It's failing To achieve the previously stated objectives, it is to make the child healthy and protect them from harm such as nicotine and toxic pesticides. ”
