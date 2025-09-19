American health officials have issued warnings about previously vague diseases that were spread by bloody insects called kiss bugs.

[1] In a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), scientists warned that Chagas' disease, historically considered a non-problem in the United States, should now be considered an endemic or an ongoing danger to public well-being.

“There's no need to panic, but our report has been here for a long time and raises awareness of diseases that may be more common than suspected,” says one of the authors. Dr. Sarah Hammer, Veterinary ecologist specializing in wildlife diseases at Texas A&M University Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences.

[2] The CDC estimates that around 8 million people worldwide suffer from Chagas disease, most commonly found in rural Mexico and Central and South America. Government agencies estimate that around 280,000 people in the United States have it, often without their knowledge.

[3] Kiss bugs have been found primarily in 32 US Southern countries and have been reported in Texas, California, Arizona, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas.

What is Chagas Disease?

[4] Officially called tritrimin Kiss a bug It is a family of multiple species of nocturne insects. Adult feet have six legs, about a penny size.The name often comes from the habit of biting people's faces near their mouths.

“These blood feeders are seduced by hosts based on carbon dioxide [the gas we exhale]and the biggest concentration comes from the mouth and nose,” says Dr. Hammer.

Insects can carry it Trypanosoma curji The parasite that causes Chagas disease is named after Carlos Chagas, a Brazilian doctor who discovered it. Parasites enter the human body through kissing insect feces. This usually involves biting and defecation on people sleeping at night.

[5] When a kissing insect bites or rubs its face, the parasite can enter the bloodstream through the skin fractures and the eyes and mouth.

and via organ transplantation or blood transfusion. [6] Chagas disease cannot be spread by accidental human contact, but can be passed from mother to fetusand via organ transplantation or blood transfusion.

It may take years for Chagas disease symptoms to appear

Most people with Chagas disease do not experience immediate symptoms – or, if so, the illness is usually mild and temporary.

[7] The first signs of Chagas infection, if they appear, are similar to influenza and can be difficult to diagnose. These symptoms include:

heat

Body pain

Fatigue

headache

Rash around biting

Severely swollen eyelids

[2] The disease can be dormant for years before severe complications develop. According to the CDC, about 20-30% of people with Chagas disease continue to develop serious health problems.

“It's a really quiet murderer.” Norman Beatty, Maryland, He is an associate professor of infectious diseases and world medicine at University of Florida Health in Jacksonville and co-author of the new report. “It can take decades for a person to develop symptoms. These are often heart-related and can cause them. heart failure” he says.

[8] Parasites generally settle in the myocardium. Over time it could lead to this Cardiomyopathy a group of conditions that prevent the heart from pumping efficiently. Chagas disease can also cause irregular heartbeats, hypertrophy of the heart, or sudden cardiac arrest.

Heart-related symptoms from Chagas disease include:

Chest pain

Heart movement pit

shortness of breath

Dizziness

syncope

Fatigue

Chagas disease can also slow down digestive problems such as:

It's difficult to swallow (Swallowing disorders))

constipation

Chest pain

Bloody

The authors of a new report on Chagas disease warn that dogs are often susceptible to infection, and sometimes cats are also susceptible to infection. Texas is the only state where animal Chagas disease is reportable, with 431 dog cases recorded between 2013 and 2015, in addition to two infections in cats and one in horses.

Dr. Beatty says it's unlikely that a pet will bring home a bug that kisses the body, as insects usually bite and then move on. They don't stay in their bodies like mites.

Treatment and prevention of Chagas disease

Chagas' disease can be treated with antiparacic drugs. A blood test can confirm the presence of an infection.

Treatment is most effective during the course of the disease, so it is essential to immediately identify Chagas disease.

[9] Unfortunately, Chagas disease is often not diagnosed. By the time doctors link heart and digestive issues to chagas, the underlying damage can progress and there is no possibility of treatment.

The CDC says that the best way to prevent Chagas disease is to avoid or limit contact with kissing bugs. For those living in areas where Chagas disease could be a problem, public health officials suggest:

Stay in the air conditioning and screen home.

Seals cracks and gaps around windows, walls, roofs and doors.

It may be home to insects that remove and kiss the wood, brushes and rock piles near your home.

Keep garden lights away from home as lights can attract bugs.

Clean your home regularly.

Wear skin-covering clothing and apply bug spray to exposed skin.

Consider sleeping under a long-term insecticide-treated bednet.

“The hope of this report is not to be wary of people, but to recognize that there is a disease in our community that is consistently transmitted to humans, so we can develop a plan to prevent that infection,” says Beatty.