Health
Chagas disease spreads by kissing a bug and is now unique to the US
American health officials have issued warnings about previously vague diseases that were spread by bloody insects called kiss bugs.
“There's no need to panic, but our report has been here for a long time and raises awareness of diseases that may be more common than suspected,” says one of the authors. Dr. Sarah Hammer, Veterinary ecologist specializing in wildlife diseases at Texas A&M University Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences.
What is Chagas Disease?
“These blood feeders are seduced by hosts based on carbon dioxide [the gas we exhale]and the biggest concentration comes from the mouth and nose,” says Dr. Hammer.
Insects can carry it Trypanosoma curji The parasite that causes Chagas disease is named after Carlos Chagas, a Brazilian doctor who discovered it. Parasites enter the human body through kissing insect feces. This usually involves biting and defecation on people sleeping at night.
It may take years for Chagas disease symptoms to appear
Most people with Chagas disease do not experience immediate symptoms – or, if so, the illness is usually mild and temporary.
- heat
- Body pain
- Fatigue
- headache
- Rash around biting
- Severely swollen eyelids
“It's a really quiet murderer.” Norman Beatty, Maryland, He is an associate professor of infectious diseases and world medicine at University of Florida Health in Jacksonville and co-author of the new report. “It can take decades for a person to develop symptoms. These are often heart-related and can cause them. heart failure” he says.
Heart-related symptoms from Chagas disease include:
- Chest pain
- Heart movement pit
- shortness of breath
- Dizziness
- syncope
- Fatigue
Chagas disease can also slow down digestive problems such as:
- It's difficult to swallow (Swallowing disorders))
- constipation
- Chest pain
- Bloody
The authors of a new report on Chagas disease warn that dogs are often susceptible to infection, and sometimes cats are also susceptible to infection. Texas is the only state where animal Chagas disease is reportable, with 431 dog cases recorded between 2013 and 2015, in addition to two infections in cats and one in horses.
Dr. Beatty says it's unlikely that a pet will bring home a bug that kisses the body, as insects usually bite and then move on. They don't stay in their bodies like mites.
Treatment and prevention of Chagas disease
Chagas' disease can be treated with antiparacic drugs. A blood test can confirm the presence of an infection.
Treatment is most effective during the course of the disease, so it is essential to immediately identify Chagas disease.
The CDC says that the best way to prevent Chagas disease is to avoid or limit contact with kissing bugs. For those living in areas where Chagas disease could be a problem, public health officials suggest:
- Stay in the air conditioning and screen home.
- Seals cracks and gaps around windows, walls, roofs and doors.
- It may be home to insects that remove and kiss the wood, brushes and rock piles near your home.
- Keep garden lights away from home as lights can attract bugs.
- Clean your home regularly.
- Wear skin-covering clothing and apply bug spray to exposed skin.
- Consider sleeping under a long-term insecticide-treated bednet.
“The hope of this report is not to be wary of people, but to recognize that there is a disease in our community that is consistently transmitted to humans, so we can develop a plan to prevent that infection,” says Beatty.
